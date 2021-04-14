More Events:

April 14, 2021

Heyday offering special during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

The skin care company will take money off your facial if you get a checkup at your dermatologist

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Wellness
Heyday Rittenhouse Courtesy of/Heyday

Heyday is bringing attention to Skin Cancer Awareness Month through a deal on facials and free temporary tattoos.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Heyday in Rittenhouse, a skin care shop and facial spa, is offering a special to raise awareness on the importance of getting checked for the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

Show Heyday's estheticians proof of your annual dermatologist skin checkup and Heyday will put $30 toward facial services.

RELATED: Exhausted by too many Zoom meetings? Here's how to relieve the fatigue | Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park beginning in April

Heyday's 50-minute facial is a total of $105. With $30 off, it will cost $75.

Also, if you shop Heyday online or in-store this May, the company is giving away free UV-activated temporary tattoos with your purchase. The tattoos change color on your body when it’s time to reapply your sunscreen.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

