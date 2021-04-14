Heyday offering special during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Heyday in Rittenhouse, a skin care shop and facial spa, is offering a special to raise awareness on the importance of getting checked for the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

Show Heyday's estheticians proof of your annual dermatologist skin checkup and Heyday will put $30 toward facial services.



Heyday's 50-minute facial is a total of $105. With $30 off, it will cost $75.

Also, if you shop Heyday online or in-store this May, the company is giving away free UV-activated temporary tattoos with your purchase. The tattoos change color on your body when it’s time to reapply your sunscreen.