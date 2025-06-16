Man, 60, killed in hit-and-run on North Broad Street

A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The man was struck by a black SUV as he was crossing the 2700 block of North Broad Street at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue shortly before 12:44 a.m., police said. He was crossing east to west against a red light; the SUV, which may be a Buick or Chevrolet, continued traveling north on Broad Street after striking the man, investigators said.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m.

Police said scene has been secured and an investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

