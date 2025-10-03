More Events:

October 03, 2025

Hocus Pocus Speakeasy blends witchy cocktails and mystery theater at the Curtis Center

Immersive pop-up from Red Rum Theatre runs through Oct. 26 with themed cocktail nights, Halloween performances and rotating murder mystery productions.

Halloween Pop-Up
Hocus Pocus Speakeasy Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

A Halloween-themed speakeasy is now open at the Red Rum Theatre inside the Curtis Center, offering a mix of live performances, themed cocktails and theatrical mystery shows throughout October.

The Hocus Pocus Speakeasy & Cocktail Experience, open through Oct. 26 at 601 Walnut St., is produced by Without a Cue Productions in partnership with Pops McCann Whiskey. The month-long pop-up features rotating events built around witchcraft, movie parodies and murder mysteries — all aimed at adults looking for a seasonal night out.

Each Saturday, visitors can take part in a Hocus Pocus Cocktail Experience, hosted by performers dressed as the Sanderson Sisters. The program includes short performances, audience participation and guided lessons on how to mix three themed drinks.

Fridays bring other themed nights such as Hocus Pocus Bingo, Sips & Psychics, Dirty Potter, and a one-night-only Rocky Horror Cocktail Experience. On weekends, Red Rum presents new comedic murder mysteries with titles like "Murder of Oz," "Deadly Dancing" and "Once Bitten, Twice Dead," along with a "Schitt’s Creek" parody.

A singles-themed show, The Great Singles Heist, is planned for Oct. 15.

The events are open to guests 21 and older, and costumes are welcome. Tickets and a full schedule are available at redrum.live/shows.

Hocus Pocus Speakeasy and Cocktail Experience

Speakeasy Pop-up: Now through Oct. 26
Cocktail Experience: Saturdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25
Red Rum Theatre at The Curtis
601 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

