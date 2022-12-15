More Events:

December 15, 2022

Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater for a Center City bar crawl this weekend

The fun begins with a dueling piano show at Howl at the Moon and ends with an afterparty at Drinker's Pub

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Philadelphia EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels

The Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl in Philadelphia takes revelers to seven pubs on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. There will be themed drink specials, holiday music, trivia, giveaways and an afterparty.

Revelers can wear their most outrageously festive frocks while bar hopping in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl includes seven bars, deals and giveaways. The fun begins at Howl at the Moon with a dueling piano show at 5 p.m. 

Enjoy themed drink specials, trivia, Christmas movies and DJs playing holiday music. The evening culminates with an afterparty at Drinker's Pub from 9 p.m. to midnight. 

The bar crawl schedule is as follows:

• Howl at the Moon (258 S. 15th St.) — Registration Party, 5-8 p.m.
• Jose Pistola's (263 S. 15th St.) — 5-7 p.m.
• Tradesman's (1322 Chestnut St.)— 6-9 p.m.
• Brü Craft & Wurst (1318 Chestnut St.) — 6-9 p.m.
• Top Tomato Bar & Pizza (116 S. 11th St.) — 6-9 p.m.
• Finn McCools (118 S. 12th St.) — 6-9 p.m.
• Drinker's Pub (1903 Chestnut St.)  Afterparty, 9 p.m. to midnight

Tickets can be purchased for $22.50 online. Admission includes access to the drink specials at participating bars, a holiday drawstring bag, a koozie and a digital bar crawl map.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 17
5 p.m. | $22.50
Howl at the Moon
258 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

