More Health:

December 04, 2025

Healthy Recipe: Holiday Ricotta Cookies

In this better-for-you recipe, we substitute coconut oil for butter, and maple syrup for white sugar.

By Independence Good Living
Healthy Eating Recipes
Limited - IBX Recipe - Ricotta Cookies Cody C/for PhillyVoice

Holiday baking does not have to derail your routine. These lightened-up ricotta cookies offer a festive treat with a few smart swaps, using coconut oil instead of butter and maple syrup in place of refined sugar. The result is a soft, subtly sweet cookie that fits the season without feeling heavy, making it an easy addition to any holiday spread.

Holiday Ricotta Cookies — makes 40 cookies

Ingredients:
• 2 cups of flour
• 1/2 a teaspoon of baking soda
• 1/2 a teaspoon of salt
• 1/2 a cup of coconut oil, softened
• 3/4 cup of maple syrup
• 1 cup of ricotta cheese
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk to fully combine.
  3. In a large bowl, mix coconut oil and maple syrup using a hand mixer, then add ricotta cheese, egg, and vanilla. Blend until fully combined.
  4. Add dry ingredient mixture to wet ingredients, then hand mix until fully combined.
  5. Using a tablespoon or ice cream scoop, spoon out cookie dough balls onto parchment paper, 1 to 2 inches apart.
  6. Bake in middle rack for 12-14 minutes, or until the bottom of the cookies turn slightly brown. Cool on wire rack.

Tip: If desired, sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar, or brush with maple syrup and top with coconut (shredded, flakes, etc.).

Nutritional Information (serving size: 2 cookies):
Calories: 164
Protein: 3
Carbs: 20
Sodium: 106
Potassium: 58

Browse an entire library of healthy recipes here.

Independence Good Living

Read more Healthy Eating Recipes Sponsored Content Independence Blue Cross Independence LIVE Recipes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical
iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

William Way Center to remain in its longtime headquarters

William Way reopening

Travel

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Children's Health

Kids who get smartphones before 12 have higher rates of depression, obesity and poor sleep

Smartphones Teens Study

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Art Museum to open an exhibit on the Rocky statue in 2026

Rocky statue exhibit

Holiday

Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

Shady Brook Farm - white light tunnel

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved