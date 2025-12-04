Healthy Recipe: Holiday Ricotta Cookies

December 04, 2025
Holiday baking does not have to derail your routine. These lightened-up ricotta cookies offer a festive treat with a few smart swaps, using coconut oil instead of butter and maple syrup in place of refined sugar. The result is a soft, subtly sweet cookie that fits the season without feeling heavy, making it an easy addition to any holiday spread.
Ingredients:
• 2 cups of flour
• 1/2 a teaspoon of baking soda
• 1/2 a teaspoon of salt
• 1/2 a cup of coconut oil, softened
• 3/4 cup of maple syrup
• 1 cup of ricotta cheese
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Directions:
Tip: If desired, sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar, or brush with maple syrup and top with coconut (shredded, flakes, etc.).
Nutritional Information (serving size: 2 cookies):
Calories: 164
Protein: 3
Carbs: 20
Sodium: 106
Potassium: 58