Healthy Recipe: Holiday Ricotta Cookies

Holiday baking does not have to derail your routine. These lightened-up ricotta cookies offer a festive treat with a few smart swaps, using coconut oil instead of butter and maple syrup in place of refined sugar. The result is a soft, subtly sweet cookie that fits the season without feeling heavy, making it an easy addition to any holiday spread.

Holiday Ricotta Cookies — makes 40 cookies

Ingredients:

• 2 cups of flour

• 1/2 a teaspoon of baking soda

• 1/2 a teaspoon of salt

• 1/2 a cup of coconut oil, softened

• 3/4 cup of maple syrup

• 1 cup of ricotta cheese

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk to fully combine. In a large bowl, mix coconut oil and maple syrup using a hand mixer, then add ricotta cheese, egg, and vanilla. Blend until fully combined. Add dry ingredient mixture to wet ingredients, then hand mix until fully combined. Using a tablespoon or ice cream scoop, spoon out cookie dough balls onto parchment paper, 1 to 2 inches apart. Bake in middle rack for 12-14 minutes, or until the bottom of the cookies turn slightly brown. Cool on wire rack.

Tip: If desired, sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar, or brush with maple syrup and top with coconut (shredded, flakes, etc.).

Nutritional Information (serving size: 2 cookies):

Calories: 164

Protein: 3

Carbs: 20

Sodium: 106

Potassium: 58

