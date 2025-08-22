Three men charged with stealing more than $50,000 in goods from Home Depot stores in Philly region

Three men allegedly stole more than $50,000 worth of products from Home Depot stores in the Philadelphia region over the last few months and resold some of the goods at porch sales, Montgomery County prosecutors said Friday.

The thefts took place in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware counties between May 18 and Aug. 11. Authorities used store surveillance video to monitor a pattern, allegedly seeing 32-year-old Balvin Greene, 39-year-old Terrell Jackson and 38-year-old Kristopher Heard — all of Philadelphia — visit Home Depots together on at least 38 occasions, according to charging documents.

The trio allegedly coordinated the thefts from inside and outside the stores. Surveillance video showed the suspects filling shopping carts with pressure washers, air conditioners, chainsaws, battery starter kits, vacuums and other items, police said. On each occasion, the suspects allegedly rolled the shopping carts out of the stores without paying and stowed the stolen goods into a getaway car.

The total value of the thefts was determined to be $51,350. Some of the merchandise was later sold below market value at porch sales and other ways, prosecutors said.

When search-and-arrest warrants were executed at multiple locations in Philadelphia on Aug. 14, police found more than $10,000 in stolen goods and recovered about $2,000 in cash and illegal drugs.

Greene, Jackson and Heard are each charged with organized retail theft, running a corrupt organization, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses. Jackson and Greene were arraigned on Aug. 14 and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 28. Heard is in the process of being extradited to Montgomery County from New Jersey for his arraignment.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said theft rings drive up costs for consumers and endanger store employees. The DA's office is working with retailers including Home Depot, Lowes and Target to shut down groups that repeatedly visit their stores to steal from them.