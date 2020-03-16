More Events:

March 16, 2020

Honeygrow offering BOGO deal to health care professionals

By Sinead Cummings
Honeygrow is offering a buy one, get one discount on meals to health care professionals through Wednesday, April 1, as way to show gratitude for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a busy time for health care professionals on the frontline as COVID-19 spreads.

To show appreciation for all the hardworking medical workers, the fast-casual chain Honeygrow is offering a buy one, get one deal.

RELATED: Philadelphia and the coronavirus – Photos of a city in limbo

Health care professionals can stop by a Honeygrow through Wednesday, April 1, to redeem.

When ordering at the kiosk, choose cash at the payment screen. Then at the counter, present your work ID to activate the offer and pay the remaining balance.

There's a Honeygrow in Center City not far from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and one in University City nearby the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. To find the closest one to you, check Honeygrow's website.

Also on it's website, Honeygrow lists the measures it's taking to to keep it's restaurants clean during the coronavirus outbreak; among them are promoting proper handwashing, serving all orders in takeout containers only and moving utensils behind the cash register to be distributed by restaurant employees.

Honeygrow started in Philadelphia in 2012 and today the restaurant chain's headquarters is in Fishtown.

