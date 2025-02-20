2 horses die in fire at makeshift stable in Southwest Philly, 12 others rescued

Two horses died and 12 others were rescued from a fire Thursday morning that destroyed a makeshift stable in Southwest Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the fire on the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at 7:37 a.m. and found the one-story structure engulfed in flames. It was extinguished by 8:02 a.m., officials said.

MORE: Industrial fire in Abington sent embers 'raining' on neighboring homes, leaving residents 'terrified and confused'

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause, and the PSPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement also is investigating whether the horses had been abused or neglected.

The PSPCA transported three of the rescued horses to the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center, an animal hospital in Kennett Square, Chester County, that specializes in caring for large animals.

Three other horses were taken to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters in Hunting Park. Four were taken to the Montgomery County SPCA's Perkiomenville shelter, and two are at Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown. All the horses eventually will be relocated to the PSPCA’s Central PA Center in Danville, Montour County. officials said.

A pig and goat that also were at the stable are now at ACCT Philly's facility.

"The trauma these animals have endured is unimaginable, and their road to recovery will be long and difficult," the PSPCA said on Instagram. "They will need urgent medical care, shelter, and support, and we need your help to provide just that."

Anyone with information about the horses can contact the PSPCA’s Animal Cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. The PSPCA is also soliciting donations to cover the cost to rescue and care of the 12 surviving horses.