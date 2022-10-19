Enter your dog into a Halloween costume contest for charity during Northern Liberties' fall festival

Animal lovers can head over to Northern Liberties this Halloween weekend for a chance to enter their furry friend into a charity costume contest during the neighborhood's annual fall festival.

Hound-O-Ween is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Registration for the contest is $30 and $20 for each additional pet. All proceeds will go to support Street Tails Animal Rescue in its mission to help homeless and unwanted animals in the Philadelphia region.

There is a $500 cash prize courtesy of Wilson's Estate Jewelry for best costume. Pets also can compete for prizes in five other categories, including best puppy, best adult dog, best group, best pet, and best human combo. The festival and costume contest are free to attend for those without a pet.

"We can't wait to see all the pups on parade in costume and wagging their tails," said Kris Kennedy, executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. "Last year was epic. There were so many fantastic costumes and we can't wait to see what people come up with this year."

On top of the costume contest, attendees can look out for tons of Halloween decor and pet-focused vendors, including Wag Watch, Dog Dayzzz Daycare, Piggyback Treats, Saint Rocco's Treats, Quirky Kin, Two Cats and a Dog, Bucks Dog Training, and Shelby's Squad.

There will also be a pet photo booth and animal caricature artists for attendees to grab a take-home souvenir.

The event will feature plenty of music, a live charity auction, and raffle prizes from Federal Donuts, Philadelphia Rock Gyms, Philadelphia Barber Co., El Camino Real, O'Neal's Pub, Philadelphia Magic Gardens, Monster Energy, and a chance to win a two-night stay in the Adirondack Mountains.

El Camino Real will be serving up food and drinks for the whole family at their outdoor mobile station. The full menu is listed below.

• MexiDog: hot dog, bacon, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, spicy mayo

• Chicken Tinga: shredded chicken, onions, peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cheese

• Backyard Burger: burger, Cooper sharp cheese, caramelized onion, pickles

• Pulled Pork Sandwich: apple and cherry wood smoked pork, coleslaw, sweet barbecue sauce

• Corona

• El Camino Margarita

• Mexican Greyhound

• Mexican sodas

El Camino is also tapping a special keg of Dos Equis, with all sale proceeds going directly to Street Tails. All food and drink is pay-as-you-go.

"While it (Hound-O-Ween) started as a very small parade of about 5 to 10 contestants, it has grown into an annual gathering attended by a diverse force of supporters," said Nichole Brophy, operations manager at Street Tails Animal Rescue. "This parade creates a fun and dynamic atmosphere for all to enjoy, giving us an excuse to be kids again as we dress up ourselves and our animal companions. Street Tails looks forward to this event all year and is so grateful to for all who come out to engage in the festivities."

For more information about the event and to register your pet for the costume contest, visit Northern Liberties' official website.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

12 to 5 p.m. | Free to attend, pet registration $30

700 block of North Second Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123