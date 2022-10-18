Drink your way through East Passyunk with a Halloween craft beer crawl

Take a drinking tour of East Passyunk this month during the neighborhood's annual Halloween-themed craft beer crawl, featuring more than a dozen participating bars and restaurants.

Witch CRAFT Beer Crawl will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tickets, available online for $6.66 or $10 in-person, include $5 beer specials from Founders Brewing Co., a witch hat and a stamp card that can be used when making purchases.

The event features 19 bars and restaurants throughout the South Philadelphia neighborhood, with seven offering discounted food specials to keep attendees' fed on their journey.

Participants can earn stamps by purchasing food or drinks. Those who collect four or more stamps will be entered to win a gift certificate package worth more than $300, with additional prizes for runner-ups.

In-person registration will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Garage Passyunk at 1231 East Passyunk Ave. near Ninth and Wharton streets, as well as Pistolas Del Sur at 1934 East Passyunk Ave. near Broad Street.

After being registered, pub crawlers are free to head to the bars and restaurants of their choice to enjoy special deals and lots of fun.



Food specials include $10 pumpkin dumplings from Bing Bing Dim Sum, $5 Mexican hot dogs and $6 taquitos from Cantina Los Caballitos, and $6 dry rub chicken wings or buffalo seitan wings from Lucky13. Participants can also get $3 off all appetizers at Noir until 9 p.m., or grab specials on Caribbean fare from Ocho Rios.



Pistolas Del Sur is serving half-priced burritos and $6 specials on other food items, and P'unk Buger is serving $6 beef or vegan burgers and assorted milkshakes.

The full list of participating restaurants is listed below.

• Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Cantina los Caballitos (1651 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Cartesian Brewing (1326 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Flannel (1819 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Garage Passyunk (1231 East Passyunk Ave.)

• ITV (In the Valley) (1615 East Passyunk Ave.)

• La Scala's Birra (1700 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Lucky13 (1820 S. 13th St.)

• Manatawny Still Works (1603 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Noir Philadelphia (1901 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Pistolas Del Sur (1943 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Pub on Passyunk East (1501 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Ray's Happy Birthday Bar (1200 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Stateside (1536 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Separatist Beer Project (1646 S. 12th St.)

• Stogie Joe's Tavern (1801 East Passyunk Ave.)

• The Bottle Shop (1616 East Passyunk Ave.)

• Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th St.)

Participants can end the night at Garage Passyunk at 10:30 p.m. with live DJs, a costume contest, and more food and drink specials.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

5:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Tickets $6.66

East Passyunk

Philadelphia, PA 19148