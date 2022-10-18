More Events:

October 18, 2022

Drink your way through East Passyunk with a Halloween craft beer crawl

Attendees can earn stamps at 19 participating locations for a chance to win a prize on Wednesday, Oct. 26

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pub Crawls
Beer Crawl East Passyunk Amie Johnson/Unsplash

19 restaurants and bars in East Passyunk are set to participate in the Witch Craft Beer Crawl on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Online tickets are $6.66, and include $5 beer specials from Founders Brewing Co., a witch hat and a stamp card that attendees can use to enter into a gift certificate raffle at the end of the night.

Take a drinking tour of East Passyunk this month during the neighborhood's annual Halloween-themed craft beer crawl, featuring more than a dozen participating bars and restaurants.

Witch CRAFT Beer Crawl will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tickets, available online for $6.66 or $10 in-person, include $5 beer specials from Founders Brewing Co., a witch hat and a stamp card that can be used when making purchases. 

MORE: Watch a traditional Mexican folk dance during the Day of the Dead festival at Penn Museum

The event features 19 bars and restaurants throughout the South Philadelphia neighborhood, with seven offering discounted food specials to keep attendees' fed on their journey.

Participants can earn stamps by purchasing food or drinks. Those who collect four or more stamps will be entered to win a gift certificate package worth more than $300, with additional prizes for runner-ups. 

In-person registration will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Garage Passyunk at 1231 East Passyunk Ave. near Ninth and Wharton streets, as well as Pistolas Del Sur at 1934 East Passyunk Ave. near Broad Street.

After being registered, pub crawlers are free to head to the bars and restaurants of their choice to enjoy special deals and lots of fun. 

Food specials include $10 pumpkin dumplings from Bing Bing Dim Sum, $5 Mexican hot dogs and $6 taquitos from Cantina Los Caballitos, and $6 dry rub chicken wings or buffalo seitan wings from Lucky13. Participants can also get $3 off all appetizers at Noir until 9 p.m., or grab specials on Caribbean fare from Ocho Rios. 

Pistolas Del Sur is serving half-priced burritos and $6 specials on other food items, and P'unk Buger is serving $6 beef or vegan burgers and assorted milkshakes. 

The full list of participating restaurants is listed below. 

Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 East Passyunk Ave.) 
Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 East Passyunk Ave.)
Cantina los Caballitos (1651 East Passyunk Ave.)
Cartesian Brewing (1326 East Passyunk Ave.)
Flannel (1819 East Passyunk Ave.)
Garage Passyunk (1231 East Passyunk Ave.)
ITV (In the Valley) (1615 East Passyunk Ave.)
La Scala's Birra (1700 East Passyunk Ave.)
Lucky13 (1820 S. 13th St.)
Manatawny Still Works (1603 East Passyunk Ave.)
Noir Philadelphia (1901 East Passyunk Ave.)
Pistolas Del Sur (1943 East Passyunk Ave.)
Pub on Passyunk East (1501 East Passyunk Ave.)
Ray's Happy Birthday Bar (1200 East Passyunk Ave.)
Stateside (1536 East Passyunk Ave.)
Separatist Beer Project (1646 S. 12th St.)
Stogie Joe's Tavern (1801 East Passyunk Ave.)
The Bottle Shop (1616 East Passyunk Ave.)
Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th St.) 

Participants can end the night at Garage Passyunk at 10:30 p.m. with live DJs, a costume contest, and more food and drink specials. 

Witch CRAFT Beer Crawl

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
5:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Tickets $6.66
East Passyunk
Philadelphia, PA 19148

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pub Crawls East Passyunk Restaurants Beer Halloween Bars South Philadelphia Craft Beer Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Rivers Casino Philadelphia - Steve Martorano

Steve Martorano's new Philly restaurant is hiring at Rivers Casino
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

15-year-old wanted for Roxborough High School shooting now in police custody
Roxborough shooting Troy Fletcher

Sponsored

Steve Martorano's new Philly restaurant is hiring at Rivers Casino
Limited - Rivers Casino Philadelphia - Steve Martorano

Adult Health

Say what? Hearing aids available over-the-counter for as low as $199
101722 Sony OTC Hearing Aids.jpeg

Phillies

NLCS: How do the Phillies match up against the Padres?
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_101722_USAT

Movies

'Creed 3' posters tease showdown between Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Creed 3 Michael B. Jordan Jonathan Majors

Holidays

Watch a traditional Mexican folk dance during the Day of the Dead festival at Penn Museum
101722 Day of the Dead.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved