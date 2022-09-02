Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say.

The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.

"We're asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water," DEP acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said.

Here's how people can reduce their water usage, per DEP:

• Only run water when necessary. That includes turning off the faucet when a brushing your teeth.

• Wash clothes or dishes less frequently by doing full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher

• Water the base of garden plants during cooler hours to avoid wasting water through evaporation

• Avoid washing your car

• Avoid watering lawns. When doing so, apply no more than 1 inch of water.

• Check for appliance leaks that allow water to be wasted

• Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of using water to clean the surfaces

• Replace older appliances with high efficiency models that use less energy and water

• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets

• Repurpose rainwater by setting up a rain barrel

DEP determines drought conditions by monitoring four indicators – precipitation, surface water flow from rivers and streams, groundwater level and soil moisture.

The intensity of a drought is defined by a classification scale that ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.

Most of Philadelphia and parts of Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties are abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The rest of Bucks County is in a moderate drought.