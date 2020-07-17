SportsRadio 94WIP's Howard Eskin will walk 1,103 miles for Philly-area charities

July 17, 2020
Longtime SportsRadio 94WIP anchor Howard Eskin has become a bit of a wilderness man during the coronavirus pandemic, growing a Whitmanesque quarantine beard that seems to have energized his legs.
Eskin, 69, announced Friday that he will be walking 1,103 miles in the run-up to the Eagles' 2020 season. The number represents the distance between Philly and Tampa, where Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium.
As Eskin explains in the video below, he will be raising money to support the hunger relief organization Philabundance and the Brandywine SPCA.
The King is walking to Tampa...kind of. @howardeskin will walk 1,103 miles over the next two months to raise money for @Philabundance and @BrandywineSPCA. Go to https://t.co/92JHURANG6 for all of the details. #HowardWalksToTampa is brought to you by @PDQPOS. 👑🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/G0H09cYBUU— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 17, 2020
"I walk every day. I try to do 14 to 15 miles a day," said Eskin, who already has logged 350 miles. "But what I'm trying to do is do it for a purpose, for a reason."
Calling 1,103 miles a "piece of cake," Eskin pledged to accept donations as long as he doesn't get run down on the side of the road. He also said he'll trim his pandemic beard at some point along the way.
The comparisons on Twitter are fairly obvious: Eskin is transforming into Forrest Gump.
I wonder if he'll pick up a crowd along the way, like in the movie. pic.twitter.com/K0Vk6x0Uo0— Pickle (@picklepicklemon) July 17, 2020