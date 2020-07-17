More Sports:

July 17, 2020

SportsRadio 94WIP's Howard Eskin will walk 1,103 miles for Philly-area charities

Fundraiser will support Philabundance and the Brandywine SPCA

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin will walk 1,103 miles to support Philadelphia-area charities through a fundraiser. The SportsRadio 94WIP host plans to complete the goal before the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Longtime SportsRadio 94WIP anchor Howard Eskin has become a bit of a wilderness man during the coronavirus pandemic, growing a Whitmanesque quarantine beard that seems to have energized his legs.

Eskin, 69, announced Friday that he will be walking 1,103 miles in the run-up to the Eagles' 2020 season. The number represents the distance between Philly and Tampa, where Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

As Eskin explains in the video below, he will be raising money to support the hunger relief organization Philabundance and the Brandywine SPCA.

"I walk every day. I try to do 14 to 15 miles a day," said Eskin, who already has logged 350 miles. "But what I'm trying to do is do it for a purpose, for a reason."

Calling 1,103 miles a "piece of cake," Eskin pledged to accept donations as long as he doesn't get run down on the side of the road. He also said he'll trim his pandemic beard at some point along the way.

The comparisons on Twitter are fairly obvious: Eskin is transforming into Forrest Gump.

You can support Eskin's walk and make a donation here

