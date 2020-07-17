SportsRadio 94WIP's Howard Eskin will walk 1,103 miles for Philly-area charities

Longtime SportsRadio 94WIP anchor Howard Eskin has become a bit of a wilderness man during the coronavirus pandemic, growing a Whitmanesque quarantine beard that seems to have energized his legs.

Eskin, 69, announced Friday that he will be walking 1,103 miles in the run-up to the Eagles' 2020 season. The number represents the distance between Philly and Tampa, where Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium.