There are two kinds of people in this world. People who are good at using Twitter, and people who are not so good.

And then there’s Howard Eskin.



The nearly 70-year-old longtime radio host and Philly sports personality has a long and storied history of being exceptionally bad at tweeting, specifically when it comes to the number of typos and other errors he makes when firing up the old Twitter machine. And while some of that is to be expected — have you ever seen your parents or, god forbid, your grandparents try to tweet, because it probably isn't much better — the frequency with which Eskin misspells names and other, much easier to spell words (like "pick" or "former"), leaves one wondering if he really cares about what he's sending out to his 131K followers.

Hell, I'm not even breaking any news to most readers out there, as Eskin was nominated for the Deadspin (RIP) worst tweet of the year in 2017, but ultimately lost out to Darren Rovell.



On Wednesday, Eskin posted one with an error so bad that even one of the local pro sports teams decided to mock him over it (we'll get to that in a minute). Look, I'm not perfect on Twitter or in my writing, but at least I try. Also, I'm not one to kick a man when he's down, but if you asked Eskin, he'd probably tell you that, unlike yourself, he's never had a down day in his life. Plus, if you've ever heard the way he treats a caller who disagrees with him in even the slightest, then you probably won't feel bad for him either.

Anyway, with Eskin's latest gaffe on Wednesday, we figured it's as good a time as any to look back at some of his best worst tweets over the years. Here's a rough Top 10 (it's actually more than 10), with special thanks to @treblaw for his continually growing Twitter thread compiling all these typos in one spot...

1. CLUFF Lee

There is A LOT going on here.

If you take out the Twitter handles, which as you'll see in a moment should never be taken for granted, there are 12 words in this tweet. Five of them are misspelled. !!!!

1a. If at first you don't succeed

It's one of the few instances in which Eskin actually reposted something instead of just letting his typo live on forever on the internet. The only problem? This one, while better, still has some typos.

He might have managed to fix most of the spelling and even corrected his punctuation BUT WHY IS THERE A ROSE EMOJI???

2. Leadoff Larry

Down in Clearwater for Phillies spring training, Eskin is clearly excited to see leadoff hitter Lawrence McCutcheon taking some swings in the cages.

Eskin then went on to sort of correct his tweet — he still misspelled McCutchen's last name — but offered nothing in the way of an apology. In fact, it was the opposite, as he was enfuriated that people would actually point out the fact that he got a former MVP's name very wrong.

Of course, the "Twitter Police" weren't the only ones to call out Eskin for his mistake...

But don't worry, he seems to be doing just fine.

[And, yes, we're aware that there was an old NFL running back named Lawrence McCutcheon, but he hasn't played in almost 40 years.]

3. The Mendoza Line

This is where it gets a little awkward. After word came down that ESPN was taking Jessica Mendoza off of Sunday Night Baseball, Eskin decided to take a bit of a victory lap and relish in the announcers pain.

The only problem with that? It was the wrong Jessica Mendoza.

3a. The Mendiza Line

Realizing the errors of his ways, Eskin, while not deleting that tweet for some strange reason, decided to tweet at the correct handle. Or so he thought!



[h/t crossingbroad.com]

Don't worry. He finally got it right on the third time.

The real blessing here is getting to read all these woefully wrong tweets. And in case you're wondering, this wasn't even the first time Eskin had trouble finding the wrong Mendoza.

(Yes, that's the same Jessica Mendoza he incorrectly tagged this time around as well.)

4. A Ponzio's Scheme

Ponzio's is a diner in Cherry Hill. A Ponzi scheme is a type of financial fraud. The Process Sixers were neither.

5. I got the mAgic puck

This is the tweet that earned Eskin that bad tweet of the year nomination from Deadspin.

So, let me get this right. He correctly spells a player's name that even I won't attempt to spell, and misspells "Magic," "pick" and "Latvian?" This will never make sense.

6. Narkejle Fultz

There is where we begin a run of him terribly misspelling the names of Philly athletes. First up, former No. 1 overall pick— I'm sorry, how do you pronounce that?

6a. Markell Franco

Wait, that's almost the other guy's name from the last tweet. You were so close!

7. Utkey

Honestly, this typo isn't all that bad given that his finger slipped one spot from the L key to K.

I do, however, wonder who that minor-leaguer from FOX 29 was and if he ever panned out...

8. Nuck Foles

There are worse typos you can make with Nick Foles' first name.

9. So close!

He had it ... right up until the end.





Also, what's an oidcastbof? I honestly have no idea what this is supposed to say...

10. What's in a name?

That would be Jabril Peppers, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.

For the record, the Celtics did in fact complete the trade, but Ainge didn't win executive of the year, and Kyrie Irving has already left Boston.

But none of those players, or anyone mentioned by Eskin in this post should feel slighted in the bit. He can't even get the Prince of England's name right.





And it looked so promising after he got the first one correct.

There you hAve it. A look at the wirst tweets from Haywood Erstan. Now, let's just hope he doesn't read this article...

If that's a 1, then I'm totally fine being a zero.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports