Humane Society of Berks County waiving fees to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, coming up on Tuesday, April 30, the Humane Society of Berks County is waiving all pet adoption fees from Saturday, April 27, through the holiday.

For efficiency, those interested in adopting are encouraged to come into the shelter prior to the adoption event to complete an application and begin the process for approval.



The waived adoption fees include:

• Humane Pennsylvania's thirty day adoption health supplement

• Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

• Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

• Flea treatment

• Microchipping and chip registration

• Free 1-pound bag of Science Diet Pet Food

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. On Monday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can view the available pets for adoption here.

Saturday, April 27, through Tuesday, April 30

Pet adoption fees waived

The Humane Society of Berks County

1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604



