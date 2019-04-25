More Events:

April 25, 2019

Humane Society of Berks County waiving fees to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Expand your family and take home a pet to love

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
A dog at the Schuylkill River dog park in Philadelphia.

To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, coming up on Tuesday, April 30, the Humane Society of Berks County is waiving all pet adoption fees from Saturday, April 27, through the holiday.

For efficiency, those interested in adopting are encouraged to come into the shelter prior to the adoption event to complete an application and begin the process for approval.

RELATED: Meet Steve Buscemi, our new pet of the week

The waived adoption fees include:

Humane Pennsylvania's thirty day adoption health supplement
Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)
 Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication
 Flea treatment
 Microchipping and chip registration
 Free 1-pound bag of Science Diet Pet Food

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. On Monday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can view the available pets for adoption here.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Saturday, April 27, through Tuesday, April 30
Pet adoption fees waived
The Humane Society of Berks County
1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604

