Center City roads closed as Adam Sandler's 'Hustle' continues filming in Philly

Ongoing production for Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix film "Hustle" will shut down a few streets in Center City on Monday as the film crew continues to spotlight Philadelphia.

The 100 block of North 19th Street and the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Arch streets will be closed until noon.

The 1200 and 1300 blocks of Market Street will be closed to eastbound traffic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The westbound lanes will remain open. So will the intersections with 12th and 13th streets.

Parking is prohibited on the following streets until 10 p.m:

•1200 block of Market Street

•12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)

•Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street

•1800 and 1900 blocks of Arch Street

•100 block of North 19th Street

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

SEPTA bus routes 17, 33, 44, 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the East Market Street area from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SEPTA bus routes 33 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the area of 1800-1900 Arch Street until 12:30 p.m.

The closures come after the "Hustle" production crew spent a portion of last week in Manayunk, where closures took place along Green Lane, Silverwood Street and Dupont Street over a three-day period.

Fans shared some friendly interactions with Sandler during last week's filming.

"How you likin' Philly?" Manyunk resident Gabriela Castaño asked Sandler.

"I love Philly," Sandler answered, according to 6ABC.

He later told a crowd, "I hope the parking is going OK."

Over the past year, filming for "Hustle" has taken place in Center City, the Italian Market, North Philadelphia, Chester, Coatesville and Camden. A tryout for extras also was held at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Earlier this month, Sandler was serenaded by students at La Salle University as he celebrated his 55th birthday. He shared the moment on Instagram.

"Hustle" will star Adam Sandler as Stanley Beren, a struggling NBA scout who attempts to revive his career by bringing a troubled overseas prospect to the United States. The prospect is played by Memphis Grizzlies forward Juancho Hernangomez, who will make his acting debut.

The Netflix film, co-produced by LeBron James' SpringHill Company, also stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster, among others.

The script was written by Taylor Materne ("NBA 2K20," "Dominoes") and Will Fetters ("A Star is Born," "The Best of Me"). Jeremiah Zagar will handle directing duties after his highly-praised 2018 film, "We The Animals." Zagar has local ties to Philadelphia, where his mother owns the art space Eyes Gallery on South Street. His father, Isaiah Zagar, is the artist behind the Magic Gardens.

Sandler has embraced his love of basketball in recent years, including his standout performance alongside Kevin Garnett in the Safdie brothers' 2019 crime thriller "Uncut Gems." Netflix has signed on with Happy Madison to produce four more films.

Several members of the Philadelphia 76ers — including Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers, Seth Curry and Matisse Thybulle — are expected to make cameos in "Hustle." Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry, who now plays for the Miami Heat, also is expected to make an appearance.

A release date for "Hustle" hasn't yet been set, but it represents another film project that will bring recognition to the Philadelphia area.