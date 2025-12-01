Portions of I-76 West near 30th Street to have overnight closures for six months

Westbound lanes on the Schuylkill Expressway between 30th Street and I-676 interchanges will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday until June 1 while construction crews repair a portion of the Market Street Bridge, PennDOT announced.

I-76 drivers will be directed to exit at 30th Street and travel west on Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramps to I-76 West and I-676 East while work is being done from Sundays through Thursdays. Overnight closures will pause for the holidays between Sunday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 3.

The $148.9 million project began in March and is expected to take four years to complete. Upcoming work will partially demolish and replace the portion of the bridge at the intersection of Schuylkill Avenue West and Market Street, replace the deck and sidewalks of the portion of the bridge that crosses the Schuylkill River and replace the portion of the bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river.

Pavement work will also be conducted on Market Street from Schuylkill Avenue West to 23rd Street which will include the installation of a two-way bike lane with concrete barriers and bicycle signals. Repairs will also be made to the east and west river walls between Market Street and Walnut Street and to the pedestrian staircase between the Schuylkill River Trail and JFK Boulevard.

As construction continues next year, Market Street will be closed to vehicles between August 2026 and October 2027, according to PennDOT.

Other road closures

Germantown Avenue and areas around Logan Square Park will also be closed to pedestrians and motorists starting this month.

The city's Department of Streets said Saturday that it will close the inside lane around Logan Circle, the left inbound lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the left lane of 19th Street north of the circle and sidewalks near Logan Square Park starting Monday. Closures will extend through the spring while the city reconstructs eight curb ramps and the outer sidewalk of Logan Circle in preparation for the city's anticipated influx of visitors for the country's 250th anniversary next year.

Also, between next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, Germantown Avenue will be closed between Broad Street and Pike Street while SEPTA removes embedded trolley tracks and restores the pavement of the roadway. Drivers traveling east will be redirected to Pike Street, 15th Street and Butler Street and westbound drivers will have to use Butler Street, Broad Street and Pike Street. Local access will remain open.

Travelers are advised to slow down around construction zones, plan for extra time when driving near certain areas and to check traffic conditions, which are regularly updated on the 511PA website.