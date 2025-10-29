More News:

October 29, 2025

ICE deports man involved in the 1994 murder of Philly teenager Eddie Polec

Bou Khathavong, who was found guilty of criminal conspiracy in 1996, was sent to Laos in early September.

By Molly McVety
Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Tuesday that they deported Bou Khathavong, who was involved in the 1994 murder of 16-year-old Eddie Polec, to Laos in early September.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers announced on Tuesday that they had deported a man with ties to the 1994 murder of Eddie Polec, a Philadelphia high schooler. 

Bou Khathavong, who was found guilty of criminal conspiracy in 1996, was deported to Laos in early September — 45 years after he legally entered the United States.

"We sincerely hope that the removal of Bou Khathavong can finally help the family of Eddie Polec and the city of Philadelphia heal from one of the most horrifying crimes in Philadelphia's history," David O'Neill, acting field office director for ICE's enforcement and removal operations in Philadelphia, said in a statement.

In November 1994, Polec, who was 16, was beaten to death by a group of teenagers from Abington High School with baseball bats while he was waiting for his brother outside St. Cecilia, a Catholic Church in Fox Chase.

Khathavong, who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and possession of an instrument of crime, but he was only convicted of a criminal conspiracy charge. During his sentencing in March 1996, he was given a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in prison. 

In February, 1996, the Immigration and Naturalization Service issued an immigration detainer on Khathavong, which required Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg to notify the agency before releasing him. Two years later, he was charged as an aggravated felon by INS since he never obtained citizenship.

In 2004, an immigration judge in York ordered for Khathavong to be deported, but he was released from prison on an order of supervision in 2005. 

ICE officials say the man was sent to Laos on Sept. 2 after "years of legal hurdles." 

Polec's murder drew national attention, partially because Philadelphia's 911 dispatchers were reportedly giving apathetic responses to numerous callers. It took around 40 minutes until the first police car arrived to the scene. 

In response to public backlash, former Mayor Ed Rendell fired three of the operators on duty that night, disciplined three more and assigned a commission to overhaul the city's emergency dispatch system — improving the training, equipment and funding for that department.

