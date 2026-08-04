A wine tasting with a side of stand-up comedy is coming to Fishtown

What happens when you combine a wine tasting with a stand-up comedy show? That's the idea behind "An Idiot's Guide to Wine," a 70-minute live experience coming to Fabrika in Fishtown on Friday, Aug. 28. Attendees will sample six wines from around the world while a local comedian guides them through an evening of laughs and wine education.

Written by Australian comedian Merrick Watts, the show blends humor with a guided wine tasting, making it just as entertaining for longtime wine lovers as it is for people who simply enjoy a good glass of wine.

General admission tickets start at $70, with front-row seats available for $86. Attendees must be 21 or older. Wine is included in the tasting, though alcohol consumption is optional, and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available.

Friday Aug. 28 | 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Fabrika

1108 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Admission:

General admission: $70

Front row: $86

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