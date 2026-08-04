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August 04, 2026

A wine tasting with a side of stand-up comedy is coming to Fishtown

'An Idiot's Guide to Wine' pairs a guided tasting of six wines with a 70-minute stand-up comedy show at Fabrika on Friday, Aug. 28.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Comedy Wine
An Idiot's Guide to Wine Provided Courtesy/Fever

Guests enjoy a guided tasting of six wines during a live performance of "An Idiot's Guide to Wine."

What happens when you combine a wine tasting with a stand-up comedy show? That's the idea behind "An Idiot's Guide to Wine," a 70-minute live experience coming to Fabrika in Fishtown on Friday, Aug. 28. Attendees will sample six wines from around the world while a local comedian guides them through an evening of laughs and wine education.

Written by Australian comedian Merrick Watts, the show blends humor with a guided wine tasting, making it just as entertaining for longtime wine lovers as it is for people who simply enjoy a good glass of wine. 

General admission tickets start at $70, with front-row seats available for $86. Attendees must be 21 or older. Wine is included in the tasting, though alcohol consumption is optional, and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available.

"An Idiot's Guide to Wine"

Friday Aug. 28 | 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Fabrika
1108 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125

Admission:
General admission: $70
Front row: $86

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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