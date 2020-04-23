Indego bike share offering riders discounted 30-day passes

Indego bike share has reduced the price of its monthly pass for Philadelphia residents due to the hardships caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Indego is offering 30-day passes for a discounted $5 price for riders' first month, Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday. The bikes can be used while social distancing and as an alternative to other transit options. Kenney encouraged residents to wear disposable gloves while they ride.

The monthly pass offers riders unlimited, one-hour rides. Indego stations are located near health centers, grocery stores, pharmacies and community food pickup sites.

Indego's website indicates its service will continue to operate for essential workers who still need to commute to work under the state's stay-at-home order.



"Indego continues to operate as an essential transit option for Philadelphia, serving front-line staff and others as they access critical resources," the website reads. "Together, we will ride through this."

To sign up, go visit Indego's website and use the promo code INDESAFE.



Indego was launched in 2015 by city, which owns the bicycles and stations. There are now more than 1,000 bikes and more than 130 stations across the city.