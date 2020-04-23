More Culture:

April 23, 2020

Indego bike share offering riders discounted 30-day passes

Philly residents simply need to use a promo code

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Indego Transit
Indego bikes coronavirus deal Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Indego bikes are offering discounted 30-day passes amid the coronavirus crisis. The passes provide riders with unlimited one-hour rides.

Indego bike share has reduced the price of its monthly pass for Philadelphia residents due to the hardships caused by the coronavirus crisis.  

Indego is offering 30-day passes for a discounted $5 price for riders' first month, Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday. The bikes can be used while social distancing and as an alternative to other transit options. Kenney encouraged residents to wear disposable gloves while they ride.

The monthly pass offers riders unlimited, one-hour rides. Indego stations are located near health centers, grocery stores, pharmacies and community food pickup sites. 

Indego's website indicates its service will continue to operate for essential workers who still need to commute to work under the state's stay-at-home order. 

"Indego continues to operate as an essential transit option for Philadelphia, serving front-line staff and others as they access critical resources," the website reads. "Together, we will ride through this." 

To sign up, go visit Indego's website and use the promo code INDESAFE.

Indego was launched in 2015 by city, which owns the bicycles and stations. There are now more than 1,000 bikes and more than 130 stations across the city.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Indego Transit Philadelphia Coronavirus COVID-19 Bike Share Commuters Biking

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first round 2020 NFL mock draft
042320CeeDeeLamb

Education

Philly's Masterman High School cracks top 20 in U.S., best in Pennsylvania
Masterman 2020 High School

Addiction

WHO urges restrictions on alcohol sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Alcohol use during COVID-19 Shutdown

Eagles

Eagles final mock draft roundup: National draft analyst edition
042320CeeDeeLamb2

DIY

Simple guide to DIY tie-dye at home
DIY tie dye

Food & Drink

Get free Insomnia Cookies when you order from these four local businesses
Insomnia cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved