More Health:

January 29, 2025

Independence Blue Cross CEO Gregory Deavens to retire at the end of the year

The health care executive, who became the first Black man to lead the company, is stepping down after four years at the helm.

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Independence Blue Cross
Gregory Deavens IBX Provided Images/Independence Blue Cross

Gregory L. Deavens has served as CEO of Independence Blue Cross since January 2021. He is retiring at the end of the year.

Gregory E. Deavens, the CEO of Independence Blue Cross, plans to retire at the end of 2025, the insurance company announced Wednesday.

Deavens took on the role four years ago, becoming the first Black man to lead the company, the largest health care insurer in the Philadelphia region. He replaced Dan Hilferty, who briefly retired before becoming the CEO of Comcast-Spectacor. 

Under Deavens, IBX saw its consolidated revenue grow from $21.8 billion to more than $31 billion, the company said. He is credited with guiding IBX through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing a technology platform transformation, expanding behavioral health access and pushing to improve health outcomes for all members. 

During Deavens' time, IBX spearheaded a coalition of regional health care systems that committed to moving away from race adjustments in clinical tools, a move that helped more patients get added to kidney transplant lists. 

Deavens joined IBX in January 2017, serving as its chief financial officer and treasurer before becoming CEO. He previously served as a senior vice president and corporate controller for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. from 2006 to 2016 and held leadership roles with New York Life, Cigna and GE Capital. 

After eight years at IBX, Deavens said the timing was right for the company to undergo a leadership transition. 

"I have achieved a great deal in my career and am looking forward to my next chapter," Deavens said in a statement. "As Independence builds out its strategy for the next five years, I felt it was best to have a CEO in place who'd be executing that plan."

Charles Pizzi, chairman of IBX's board of directors, praised Deavens for providing "steady leadership" during the pandemic.

"Under his direction, the company experienced significant revenue growth while deploying new initiatives and implementing important changes that will enable us to compete effectively well into the future," Pizzi said in a statement. "Greg's unwavering commitment to the communities we serve is reflected by the high regard and stature he receives locally and nationally."

Deavens will continue serving as chairman of the AmeriHealth Caritas Board of Directors through 2025. AmeriHealth Caritas is a Medicaid-managed care company that is jointly owned by IBX and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Deavens also serves as chairman of the board of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Independence also announced that Richard L. Snyder has been promoted to serve as chief operating officer. He previously had been the company's executive vice president of health services. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance Independence Blue Cross Philadelphia Business

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Purchased - Friends at a lunch party

A beginners guide to starting a sober curious lifestyle

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Temple student dies after falling from light pole during Eagles celebrations

Temple Tyler Sabapathy

Food & Drink

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried felt she 'owed something to Philly' in taking on role

amanda seyfried long bright river peacock

Prevention

A new blood test accurately screens for colorectal cancer, researchers say

Colon Cancer Screening

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

Are the Eagles and Chiefs becoming true rivals?

Andy Reid Nick Sirianni Super Bowl LVII

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved