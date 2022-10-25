Insomnia Cookies to host Halloween-themed College Night at its speakeasy-style bakery

College students with a sweet tooth are invited to a spooky celebration being hosted by Insomnia Cookies.

The Philadelphia-based bakery is holding a Halloween-themed College Night at its South Philly speakeasy-style CookieLab from 7-11 p.m. Thursday.

The CookieLab will be decked out with haunted decor and costumes are encouraged. Exclusive treats and giveaways will be available during the party. There even will be a beer pong-inspired game of "milk pong."

The CookieLab, which opened in East Passyunk in 2021, looks like a typical Insomnia Cookies storefront from the outside. But hidden behind a bookcase is a "sweet-easy" that offers customers the opportunity to customize Insomnia Cookies' menu by creating their own cookies and over-the-top milkshakes.

Students who show their college IDs during the Halloween College Night event will receive 25% off any in-store purchase.

Thursday, Oct. 277 to 11 p.m. | Free to attendInsomnia Cookies CookieLab833 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19147