Insomnia Cookies to host Halloween-themed College Night at its speakeasy-style bakery

October 25, 2022
College students with a sweet tooth are invited to a spooky celebration being hosted by Insomnia Cookies.
The Philadelphia-based bakery is holding a Halloween-themed College Night at its South Philly speakeasy-style CookieLab from 7-11 p.m. Thursday.
The CookieLab will be decked out with haunted decor and costumes are encouraged. Exclusive treats and giveaways will be available during the party. There even will be a beer pong-inspired game of "milk pong."
true fact - over 96% of cookies dress up for Halloween pic.twitter.com/LAR8A8ByTW— insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) October 17, 2022
The CookieLab, which opened in East Passyunk in 2021, looks like a typical Insomnia Cookies storefront from the outside. But hidden behind a bookcase is a "sweet-easy" that offers customers the opportunity to customize Insomnia Cookies' menu by creating their own cookies and over-the-top milkshakes.
Students who show their college IDs during the Halloween College Night event will receive 25% off any in-store purchase.
Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.