October 25, 2022

Insomnia Cookies to host Halloween-themed College Night at its speakeasy-style bakery

Students are encouraged to wear costumes to the party, which will include spooky decor, giveaways and 'milk pong'

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Insomnia Cookies Halloween Courtesy of/Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is hosting a Halloween-themed College Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday at CookieLab, its speakeasy-style bakery in South Philadelphia. The event will feature giveaways, discounts, spooky decor and games of 'milk pong.'

College students with a sweet tooth are invited to a spooky celebration being hosted by Insomnia Cookies.

The Philadelphia-based bakery is holding a Halloween-themed College Night at its South Philly speakeasy-style CookieLab from 7-11 p.m. Thursday.

The CookieLab will be decked out with haunted decor and costumes are encouraged. Exclusive treats and giveaways will be available during the party. There even will be a beer pong-inspired game of "milk pong." 

The CookieLab, which opened in East Passyunk in 2021, looks like a typical Insomnia Cookies storefront from the outside. But hidden behind a bookcase is a "sweet-easy" that offers customers the opportunity to customize Insomnia Cookies' menu by creating their own cookies and over-the-top milkshakes.

Students who show their college IDs during the Halloween College Night event will receive 25% off any in-store purchase.

Halloween-themed College Night

Thursday, Oct. 27
7 to 11 p.m. | Free to attend
Insomnia Cookies CookieLab
833 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19147

