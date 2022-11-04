Instant observations: Phillies waste golden opportunities in Game 5 loss, on brink of World Series defeat

Of all the losses this postseason (and there have not been many), Game 5's 3-2 loss to fall behind 3-2 in the World Series is probably the most painful.

A day after being no hit, the team came out with energy and showed the elite talent that got them to this place. But they hit the ball very hard, but not at the right times and not to the right spots. They stranded runner after runner after runner and wasted a pretty good effort in a "bullpen game," and are now on the cusp of seeing their improbable championship hopes completely dashed.

Heading back to Houston on Saturday after a day off, the Phillies will need to win both games at Minute Maid Park to win their third world title.

Is there any chance they might pull it off? That's a discussion for tomorrow. For now, let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from a heart-breaking World Series loss:

The good

• The Phillies had no hits and no runs in Game 4 on Wednesday. Kyle Schwarber decided that was enough of that. He went deep just two pitches into the game to tie it at 1-apiece.



The entire quandary here heading into this game following the no-hitter was how this team would bounce back. Most teams — like, almost all of them — would probably have trouble not packing it in or feeling defeated. This Phillies squad is special and seems not to be familiar with any emotions of the sort. They seem to relish the unique and steep challenges they've had to face all season and postseason long.

• It was ballsy for Dusty Baker to send Jeremy Pena running in the first inning with a 1-0 lead already. The best catcher in baseball sniffed it out and Bryson Stott made a great tag to get the strike out-throw out double play. The Phils were in desperate need of momentum and the Astros needlessly aggressive decision handed it right back to Philly.



• Connor Brogdon had two fantastic shut down innings in the fourth and fifth. Those valuable outs allow the Phillies to preserve their best arms for the latter part of the game.



• The Phillies made a really impressive heads up play that saved a run and possibly their season as they caught Yuli Gurriel between third and home and were able to stick with it to retire him on a Jose Altuve grounder.