April 03, 2019

Cigna and Express Scripts to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs

Members will no longer have to pay more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Insulin prices will be lowered for all Cigna and Express Scripts plan holders.

Concern has been growing of late about the high cost of insulin, with reports of people dying due to limiting or ceasing their need insulin intake.

With that in mind, Cigna and Express Scripts announced Wednesday the launch of the Patient Assurance Program SM, which will ensure eligible members of participating plans pay no more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

“For people with diabetes, insulin can be as essential as air. We need to ensure these individuals feel secure in their ability to afford every fill so they don’t miss one dose, which can be dangerous for their health,” said Dr. Steve Miller, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Cigna. 

The Patient Assurance Program will be available to members in participating non-government funded pharmacy plans managed by Express Scripts, including Cigna and many other health plans, with out-of-pocket costs for insulin greater than $25, Associated Press reports.

In most cases, people who use insulin will see lower out-of-pocket costs without any increased cost to the plan. 

Cigna and Express Scripts executives say the new program will create more transparency for people with diabetes because the PBM is “partnering with insulin manufacturers to lower copayments to $25 at the point of sale,” per Forbes.

In 2018, people who used insulin through Cigna and Express Scripts plans had out-of-pocket costs on average of $41.50 for a 30-day supply.

More than a quarter of the 24 million Americans who are diagnosed with diabetes use insulin – alone or along with other medications – to keep their blood glucose levels in check, according to research from Express Scripts.

A recent Yale study highlighted the effects of this issue, showing that one in four people with diabetes who use insulin admitted to cutting back on the use of insulin because of cost, the Associated Press reports.

