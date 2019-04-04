More Health:

April 04, 2019

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts

Your questions about intermittent fasting and working out, answered

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workouts
intermittent fasting workouts Samantha Gades/Unsplash

How intermittent fasting could fit into your fitness routine.

Like the ketogenic diet, gut health and boxing, intermittent fasting is a health trend that has been growing in popularity over the past few years.

If you’re not familiar, intermittent fasting involves specific windows of eating and abstaining from food, typically utilizing the 16/8 method which outlines an eight-hour eating period and 16-hour fast. People favor this dietary plan for improving health and weight loss because rather than restricting what you eat, it is a set of guidelines for when you can eat, Healthline explains.  

That said, it’s important to remember that you shouldn’t fill your eating window with tons of junk food because, well, that could backfire.

RELATED READ: Why you should be keeping track of your workouts in a fitness journal

If you’re contemplating jumping on the intermittent fasting bandwagon, you might be wondering how working out falls into the mix. Is it safe to workout while fasted? Will I pass out? Are there benefits to working out fasted? I thought carb-o-loading was ideal for working out? We’ll dig through all of that below.

Of course, you could be curious about fasted workouts because Hollywood’s fittest power couple — J.Lo and A.Rod — have, too, announced that they’re trying “fasted cardio,” Women’s Health reports. That said, everyone knows that they shouldn’t necessarily do something just because their favorite celebrity is doing it, so here’s the scoop on intermittent fasting and fitness. 

First things first, it’s important to know your body — so if you’ve went to the gym after skipping lunch and it didn’t work for you, know that that’s OK and fasted workouts might not be for you. But if you’re a person that can handle workouts on an empty stomach, then you should know there are serious benefits to it.

Why?

According to Medium:

You become more sensitive to insulin and allow the human growth hormone to help you burn fat and build muscle.

But before we start talking insulin and other big ideas, let’s rewind for a second: As a reminder, the human body uses stored carbohydrates — known as glycogen — to fuel exercise, whether you’re in a gym lifting weights or outside clocking miles, according to Daily Burn. But if your body were to run out of glycogen reserves — like, say, during a fast — it naturally turns to other things, like fat, to burn as fuel. 

While this sounds like great news — burning fat, woohoo! — there’s a caveat: the body also tends to break down protein (a.k.a. muscle) when glycogen reserves get too low, Daily Burn warns. So, while you might be burning fat, your muscle could be going out the door, too.

A few other perks of fasted workouts include prevention of indigestion and the potential retraining of oneself to feel less hungry, notes Men’s Journal, which cautioned about some negatives as well, specifically not being able to train at the intensity you might expect and an overwhelming hunger that compromises focus on one's training. 

As with most things, there is a science to working out fasted. One thing you might want to think about is the timing of your fasted workout, registered dietitian Christopher Shuff told Healthline:

“Working out before the window is ideal for someone who performs well during exercise on an empty stomach, while during the window is better suited for someone who doesn’t like to exercise on an empty stomach and also wants to capitalize on postworkout nutrition,” he explains. For performance and recovery, Shuff says during is the best option.

Healthline adds that you can exercise safely during a fasted workouts by keeping SUPER hydrated and, ultimately, listening to your body if you begin to feel weakness or dizziness.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Workouts United States Weightlifting Healthy Eating Weight Loss

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Courts

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death
tech 9 child porn charges

Events

The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Lalo

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Health News

FDA warns public that seizures are a potential side effect of vaping, launches investigation
e-cigarette sipa

Fitness

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved