More Health:

December 26, 2019

Intermittent fasting may help you live longer, healthier life, new study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diets
Person eating a healthy meal Travis Yewell/Unsplash

Intermittent fasting can help stabilize blood sugar and decrease a person's blood pressure and blood lipid levels. It can also improve how one's body handles stress and aid in weight loss, all according to a new review of previous studies on the diet trend.

Intermittent fasting, a diet approach where you rotate periods of eating with periods of fasting, has been popular for a while among fitness crowds, but research showing that certain types of intermittent fasting may actually help people live longer, healthier lives is growing.

A new review of previous studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that intermittent fasting can help stabilize blood sugar and decrease blood pressure and blood lipid levels. It can also improve how one's body handles stress and aid in weight loss.

The study focused on two intermittent fasting schedules: People who only ate during a six- to eight- hour window each day and those who, for two days a week, only ate one meal of a moderate size.

According to co-author Mark Mattson, a neuroscience professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, there are several animal and human studies that have provided promising data on the health benefits of intermittent fasting.

How does intermittent fasting work? Mattson explained to CNN that it works on a cellular level "triggering metabolic switching" where "cells use up their full stores and covert fat to energy."

One small 2018 study mentioned in the review followed three men with type 2 diabetes who, after losing weight from intermittent fasting didn't have to take insulin anymore.

Dr. Guy L. Mintz, director of cardiovascular health and lipidology at Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in New York, however, told USA Today that intermittent fasting is challenging and is not right for every person.

In some studies, he said, patients actually were found to be eating more on their fasting days and less on the days they were allowed to eat more. Mintz was not a part of the review article.

"Intermittent fasting may not be a good diet for diabetic patients on medications and/or insulin that could have swings in blood sugar," Mintz said. "Intermittent fasting is not for older patients. Hypoglycemia needs to be watched, which can lead to falls."

The authors of the latest study also noted that our obsession with food in America would probably prevent intermittent fasting from becoming a common practice. They wrote, "A diet of three meals with snacks every day is so ingrained in our culture that a change in this eating pattern will rarely be contemplated by patients or doctors. The abundance of food and extensive marketing in developed nations are also major hurdles to be overcome."

The authors also recommend that intermittent fasting be physician-guided so the periods of fasting can be gradual and safer. Also more long-term and more human studies are needed to thoroughly understand possible health benefits of intermittent fasting. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Diets Philadelphia United States intermittent fasting New England Journal of Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved