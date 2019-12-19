More Health:

December 19, 2019

Can eating chili peppers improve your cardiovascular health?

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Heart Attacks
Chili peppers reduces risk of death John Lambeth/Pexels

A new study suggests incorporating chili peppers into your diet more could be good for your heart health.

Chili peppers are a common ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, which is touted as heart healthy, but can they really lower your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease? A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests these peppers might.

In this study of more than 20,000 Italian adults from the Moli-Sani study, researchers found a link between eating chili peppers on a regular basis and a lower risk of total mortality and death caused by cardiovascular disease.

A strong association also was found between a steady diet of chili peppers and reduced risk of ischemic heart disease, which is the narrowing of heart arteries resulting in less oxygen getting to the heart. Participants with normal blood pressure had the strongest relationship between chili pepper consumption and total mortality.

More specifically, participants who ate chili peppers at least four times a week had a 40% lower chance of dying from a heart attack. In addition, risk of death from stroke was cut in half. Participants' eating habits and health were tracked for more than eight years. The researchers wrote that these findings were independent of cardiovascular disease risk factors and type of diet.

 Marialaura Bonaccio, an epidemiologist at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute and lead author of the study, told CNN, "An interesting fact is that protection from mortality risk was independent of the type of diet people followed ... In other words, someone can follow the healthy Mediterranean diet, someone else can eat less healthily, but for all of them chili pepper has a protective effect."

According to USA Today, other studies also have found health benefits to eating chili peppers. One 2017 study at the University of Vermont linked eating chili peppers to a 13% lower risk of death.

There are limitations to this newest study, however, and it is unclear if there is a direct cause-effect relationship here with the chili peppers or if the benefits observed are just the result of eating more fresh foods.

Ian Johnson, a nutrition researcher at Quadram Institute Bioscience in Norwich, England told CNN, "This type of relationship suggests that chillies may be just a marker for some other dietary or lifestyle factor that hasn't been accounted for but, to be fair, this kind of uncertainty is usually present in epidemiological studies and the authors do acknowledge this."

Forbes also pointed out that the health benefits appear to be small, and that some studies in mice have linked eating a lot of spicy foods with cancer.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Heart Attacks Philadelphia United States Diet Stroke

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Voting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill allowing people on probation, parole to vote
Voting rights new jersey

Addiction

FDA greenlights sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
FDA approves sale of reduced nicotine cigarettes

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Food & Drink

Stove & Tap ready to open new location in Malvern
Stove & Tap Malvern

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved