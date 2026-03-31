Iron Hill Brewery to reopen Center City restaurant in mid-April

Iron Hill Brewery plans to reopen its Center City location in mid-April — less than one year after the gastropub chain abruptly closed all of its taprooms.

The exact reopening date has not been announced, and is dependent on the permitting process, the bar and restaurant said Tuesday. Four other locations in Huntingdon Valley, Hershey, Lancaster and Wilmington, Delaware also will return this summer.

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"Iron Hill was built on a simple promise: scratch-made food, craft beer, and elevated service in a casual, welcoming atmosphere," said co-founder Mark Edelson. "The team and I are honored to bring that promise back to many of the communities that made Iron Hill home."

Iron Hill was founded in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Edelson and Kevin Davies in Newark, Delaware, and eventually grew to operate more than 20 restaurants. Most were in the Philadelphia region, but it once had locations as far south as Atlanta. But in October 2024, Iron Hill began shuttering locations before filing for bankruptcy in 2025.

Despite the setback, the owners expressed plans to eventually reopen restaurants.

"It's been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," the company wrote in a Facebook post last September. "We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms."

The locations that are reopening all have leases that were reassigned to a new owner by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, the Business Journal reported. The group reopening Iron Hill includes Edelson and several longtime employees.

The brewery will release a new beer, Unfinished Business, for the reopening, but details about the beer have not been shared.

This story was updated after publishing to include a quote from Iron Hill Brewery.