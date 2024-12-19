More News:

Iron Hill Brewery to open its third Philly location at Temple University

The restaurant is replacing a bookstore at 1700 N. Broad St. — a short walk from the Liacouras Center

Chris Compendio
Iron Hill Temple Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is opening a Temple University location at 1700 N. Broad St. – a short walk from the Liacouras Center, above. It will be the chain's third Philadelphia restaurant.

Temple University is adding an Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant — the latest in a series of developments happening near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Temple's board of trustees have approved plans for the restaurant to fill space previously occupied by a campus bookstore at 1700 N. Broad St. An opening date has not been announced.

MORE: Avana, a new comfort food restaurant from Amina's owner, to open on Ben Franklin Parkway

The Iron Hill restaurant will be the latest addition near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It follows the openings of a Rally House store in November and a Bagels and Co. in April. And The Peabody, a casual upscale restaurant, will open this winter in the spot that once housed the Draught Horse bar, which closed in 2021.

"The opening of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will be the latest addition to an area of both campus and North Philadelphia that is already undergoing a transformation," Temple Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser said. "We have needed a place where the Temple and North Philadelphia communities as well as visitors and alumni can meet and congregate, and we will soon have two excellent options for that with both Iron Hill and The Peabody set to open on campus."

This will be Iron Hill's third location in Philadelphia, joining those in Center City and Chestnut Hill. Iron Hill has 19 locations in five states. It opened its first in Newark, Delaware, in 1996. Each location has its own brewhouse and makes its food from scratch.

Earlier this year, a pair of Iron Hill locations closed in Ardmore and Phoenixville.

