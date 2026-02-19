Isaiah Zagar, who covered South Philly in murals, dies at 86

Famed mosaic artist and Philadelphia's Magic Gardens founder Isaiah Zagar has passed away at the age of 86.

Zagar, who created over 200 mixed-media pieces on public walls in his lifetime, died Thursday due to complications from congestive heart failure and Parkinson's disease. The artist was known for using broken bottles, mirrors, tiles and bicycle wheels to make his distinctive mosaics. He was a pivotal figure in the 1970s revitalization of South Street, where many of his pieces can be found. He and his wife Julia opened Eye's Gallery on the commercial corridor in 1968.

Zagar's best-known and largest work was the Magic Gardens, an outdoor sculpture garden and accompanying indoor galleries covered in mosaics. The nonprofit that runs the space also opened Zagar's former studio on Watkins Street to the public in 2024.

"Isaiah was more than our founder; he was our close friend, teacher, collaborator, and creative inspiration," Emily Smith, executive director of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, said in a statement. "He was unlike anyone we have ever met and will ever meet. Above all things, he was an artist. In his lifetime, he created a body of work that is unique and remarkable, and one that has left an everlasting mark on our city.

"He always told us that the staff and visitors were the beating heart of his artworks, and with us it will beat on. We love you, Isaiah. We will miss you so much."

Zagar is survived by his wife Julia and two sons, Zeke and Jeremiah.

This story will be updated.

