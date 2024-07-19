More News:

July 19, 2024

A 20-foot-tall inflatable IUD named Freeda visits City Hall to promote access to birth control

Nonprofit Americans for Contraception is touring the country to warn about legislation that could restrict rights to contraception.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Demonstrations Contraception
Giant IUD Philly Chris Compendio/PhillyVoice

Freeda Womb, a giant inflatable IUD, stopped by Philadelphia City Hall during its nationwide tour. Nonprofit group Americans for Contraception is traveling with the inflatable to promote birth control rights.

A hard-to-miss demonstration for protecting birth control rights was set up at Philadelphia's City Hall on Friday morning.

Nonprofit group Americans for Contraception has been touring a giant inflatable IUD named Freeda (short for Freeda Womb) around the United States to warn about legislation that could threaten contraception access.

MORE: Microsoft outage affects travelers at Philadelphia International Airport

The 20-foot-tall inflatable debuted in Washington, D.C., at Union Station on the day the Senate voted on the Right to Contraception Act, which failed to pass. On Friday, Freeda was on the south side of City Hall behind a stand of postcards showing other locations it visited.  

Caren Benjamin, a spokesperson for Americans for Contraception, said Freeda was in Philly to "remind everyone that the right to contraception, something that we took for granted, is seriously under threat."

The Right to Contraception Act was written to codify protections for individuals to receive access to birth control, including IUDs, condoms, pills and other forms. Only two Senate Republicans supported the bill, which failed in a 51-39 vote, but Senate Democrats may bring it up again.

Americans for Contraception said there are at least 13 state bills in the country that would restrict access to IUDs. 

"We all know what happened with abortion and then with IVF," Benjamin said, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the Alabama Supreme Court's controversial ruling on in vitro fertilization.

In Pennsylvania, access to contraceptives has not been codified into law. The state House passed a bill that would protect birth control access, but its future in the Republican-controlled state Senate is uncertain.

Freeda made stops in Baltimore, Virginia Beach and Richmond before gracing Philly with its presence. It will visit Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chicago in the coming weeks.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Demonstrations Contraception Philadelphia IUD City Hall Birth Control

Videos

Featured

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Limited - Visit Crawford - Forest Art

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Two men plead guilty in fatal beating of soccer fan outside Pat's
Pat's Brawl Death

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Addiction

LGBTQ people smoke cigarettes at higher rates, and they face barriers to quitting
LGBTQ Tobacco Use

Shopping

Cork & Candles to open new scent bar in University City
university city cork candles

Phillies

Will the Phillies' success going into the All-Star break continue on?
Trea-Turner-Bryce-Harper-Phillies-MLB-All-Star-Game-7.15.24.jpg

Weekend

Jazz, boats and beers at the zoo: Your weekend guide to things to do
Philly Weekend guide

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved