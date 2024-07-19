More News:

July 19, 2024

Microsoft outage affects travelers at Philadelphia International Airport

Businesses and organizations across the world have been impacted, including Jefferson Hospital, Wegmans and Philly police.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Outage
PHL tech outage Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Microsoft tech outage is affecting systems around the world. Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport and Amtrak's 30th Street Station are feeling the impacts. Above is a file photo of the airport.

A major technology outage of Microsoft services is disrupting systems worldwide and directly affecting travelers at Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station.

The airport warned travelers that several airlines are affected by technology issues that could cancel or delay flights. CBS Philadelphia also reported that Amtrak riders at 30th Street Station had problems paying with credit cards and cash.

MORE: Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Montgomery County to be demolished

Systems at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Wegmans and the Philadelphia Police Department also are affected by computer issues, CBS Philadelphia reported. Police said they are still able to field 911 calls.

The Philadelphia court system closed Friday due to the issue. 

As of 7:30 a.m., there had been 45 flight delays flights and 58 cancellations at the airport, spokesperson Heather Redfin told the Inquirer

People traveling through PHL can check their flight statuses online or contact their airlines for more information. American Airlines said its operations have safely resumed, but United and Delta are among the airlines still facing computer issues, resuming some flights and warning that others may experience delays Friday.

The Microsoft outage is linked to CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz clarified Friday morning that the issue comes from "a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts" and that a fix has been deployed.

