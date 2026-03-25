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March 25, 2026

Jane Austen-inspired garden party coming to Parkway Central Library rooftop terrace

The 21+ event will feature drinks, light fare and a chance to dress in Regency-inspired attire on April 16.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Free Library of Philadelphia
Free Library.- Jane Austen Party Provided Courtesy/The Free Library Foundation

A Jane Austen-inspired garden party brings drinks, light fare and a social atmosphere to the rooftop of Parkway Central Library.

A spring evening event at the Parkway Central Library will bring a literary twist to rooftop gatherings in Center City.

The Raven Society is hosting a Jane Austen-inspired garden party on Thursday, April 16, from 6-8 p.m. on the library’s rooftop terrace. The event is geared toward young professionals and aims to bring together attendees who share an interest in books, culture and community.

The evening will include light fare, drinks and time to socialize. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to wear attire inspired by the Regency era. 

The event also highlights the work of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Raven Society supports the library’s efforts to promote literacy, expand access to resources and provide educational programming across the city.

Tickets cost $60 and are available online. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

A Jane Austen Garden Party

Thursday, April 16 from 6-8 p.m.
Parkway Central Library
1901 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $60

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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