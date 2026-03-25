Jane Austen-inspired garden party coming to Parkway Central Library rooftop terrace

A spring evening event at the Parkway Central Library will bring a literary twist to rooftop gatherings in Center City.

The Raven Society is hosting a Jane Austen-inspired garden party on Thursday, April 16, from 6-8 p.m. on the library’s rooftop terrace. The event is geared toward young professionals and aims to bring together attendees who share an interest in books, culture and community.

The evening will include light fare, drinks and time to socialize. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to wear attire inspired by the Regency era.

The event also highlights the work of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Raven Society supports the library’s efforts to promote literacy, expand access to resources and provide educational programming across the city.

Tickets cost $60 and are available online. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

Thursday, April 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Parkway Central Library

1901 Vine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets: $60

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