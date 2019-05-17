Eagles' Jason Kelce, wife announce they're expecting first child

May 17, 2019
Philadelphia will soon be home to the greatest sports baby of all time.
Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles' All-Pro center Jason Kelce, announced on Instagram this week that the couple are going to have their first child in September.
Their two Irish Wolfhounds will be in charge of protecting the baby.
Kelce, 31, signed a contract extension this offseason that makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL. He considered retiring but ultimately decided he wasn't ready to walk away from football.
The Kelces got married last year – April 14 marked their first anniversary – just a couple months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
The child is bound to be blessed with the most rousing motivational speeches anyone could ask for from a parent. This also makes Kelce eligible for dad jokes, an area where he'll undoubtedly thrive.