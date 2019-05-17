More Culture:

May 17, 2019

Eagles' Jason Kelce, wife announce they're expecting first child

Kylie Kelce posted the big news on Instagram with a photo of baby shoes and the couple's two Irish Wolfhounds

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Families
010418JasonKelce Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce is a First-Team All-Pro for the second consecutive season.

Philadelphia will soon be home to the greatest sports baby of all time.

Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles' All-Pro center Jason Kelce, announced on Instagram this week that the couple are going to have their first child in September.

RELATED: Bryce Harper and wife Kayla announce they're expecting baby boy in August

Their two Irish Wolfhounds will be in charge of protecting the baby.

Kelce, 31, signed a contract extension this offseason that makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL. He considered retiring but ultimately decided he wasn't ready to walk away from football.

The Kelces got married last year – April 14 marked their first anniversary – just a couple months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram

4.14.18

A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce) on

The child is bound to be blessed with the most rousing motivational speeches anyone could ask for from a parent. This also makes Kelce eligible for dad jokes, an area where he'll undoubtedly thrive.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Families Philadelphia Social Media Instagram Babies Jason Kelce Kids

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved