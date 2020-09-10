Jefferson Health unveils plans for major Center City medical building

Jefferson Health plans to break ground this fall on a 19-story medical building that will centralize the health system's clinical services, including its Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

The Speciality Care Pavilion is projected to open in 2024 at 11th and Chestnut streets in Center City. Jefferson Health officials hope the high-tech building will create a more seamless patient experience.

The Jefferson Transplant Institute, Korman Respiratory Institute and Digestive Health Institute will all move into the building. Various clinical specialities, including cardiovascular, otolaryngology, rheumatology and urology, also will be housed there.

Those services are currently scattered across 10 buildings, totaling more than 177,000 square feet. The $762 million project will allow Jefferson Health to repurpose, consolidate or sell those buildings.

"We can’t design the future of care delivery in buildings from the past," Jefferson Health President Dr. Bruce Meyer said. "To reshape health care, redefine education and revitalize care in our communities, we must create new settings in which breakthroughs are possible."



The 462,000-square-foot building also will include:

• More than 300 exam rooms

• 58 infusion chairs

• 10 operating rooms

• Six endoscopy rooms

• Imaging and lab services

• A pharmacy

• Three levels of underground parking

The new facility was designed by architectural firms Ennead Architects and Stantec. National Real Estate Development is developing the building as part of the next phase of its Market East revitalization project.

John Sculley, the former CEO of Apple, has been tapped to serve as a special assistant to Jefferson CEO Dr. Stephen Klasko. Scully will help integrate digital wayfinding, virtual surgical theaters, voice assistants, wearable data integrating, augmented and virtual reality and robotics into the facility's design. He also will assist with fundraising.

"America needs a new social architecture for healthcare, and Jefferson is creating it," Sculley said. "This building will be the place where everyone who wants to thrive and be healthy will learn how to do that and not just be where you get treated when you are sick."



Public infrastructure projects, including street improvements, pedestrian walkways and access and open space development, are being incorporated into the project.

Jefferson's Specialty Care Pavilion from Jefferson OIA on Vimeo.

The next phase of the Market East project is expected to produce $616 million in economic impact in Philadelphia, creating 3,390 jobs over the construction period, and bringing $18.8 million in local tax and fee revenue.

Jefferson Health also recently has expanded at the Navy Yard, the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion in Abington and the Jefferson Surgery Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.



"Jefferson’s Specialty Care Pavilion, like our recent building projects throughout the region, will improve the patient experience by prioritizing safety, co-locating specialties, and enabling resource sharing among providers," said H. Richard Haverstick, Jr., chairman of the Jefferson Board of Trustees.