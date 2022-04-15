PhillyVoice Player of the Year Josiah Trotter chooses West Virginia

Josiah Trotter has a job to do this coming fall. The St. Joe’s Prep 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior middle linebacker’s single focus is to graduate as a three-time triple-crown winner, winning the Philadelphia Catholic League, District 12 and PIAA Class 6A state championships.

His responsibility plate just got lighter Friday afternoon when Trotter, the youngest son of beloved former Eagle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, made it official on social media that he’s committing to West Virginia next fall on a football scholarship.

Josiah, the youngest of Jeremiah Trotter’s three children, was PhillyVoice’s Player of the Year last season, after leading the 11-3 Hawks with a team-high 114 tackles, two fumble recoveries, 2½ sacks, nine tackles for a loss, six pass deflections and caused two fumbles, one in the state title game, and scored three touchdowns.

Josiah, considered one of the best high school linebackers in the country, chose West Virginia over Virginia Tech and South Carolina. Josiah actually told West Virginia coach Neal Brown in March.

He will leave St. Joe’s Prep, a national power, as a rare four-year starter. He replaced his brother his freshman year, when Jeremiah was lost for the season with an injury. He played alongside Jeremiah as a sophomore, and played an instrumental role his junior year, playing middle linebacker and a special role in goal-line offense as a fullback, catching a touchdown pass in the state 6A championship against Mount Lebanon, a 35-17 Prep loss.



“I would say going through the (recruiting) process was (initially) really tough, trying to figure everything out but as time went on, talking with family and friends, it became pretty easy where my new home would be,” Josiah said. “I am happy, definitely happy. My parents are good with it. My dad loves West Virginia, and Jeremiah (his brother) was behind any decision I made.

“I silently committed to coach Brown back in March over the phone. I just wanted to lay low and make it public (on Friday). I thought this was the right time to make it public. I definitely have some unfinished business my senior year.

“It did bother me seeing our seniors leave the field without a state championship last year. I saw the time and commitment those seniors put in.”

Josiah did consider national powerhouse Clemson, where his older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., is slated to start this coming season at middle linebacker as a true sophomore. Jeremiah is listed at 6-foot, 230 pounds. Josiah now stands as the tallest Trotter, about a half-inch taller than his dad, who played 11 years in the NFL, eight with the Eagles.

“I always wanted to play with my brother, and Clemson was a consideration,” Josiah said. “It was a big deal to play with my brother, but we got that chance to play next to each other in high school. Playing in high school with him was a great experience. I spoke to Jeremiah about it, and he wanted me to go what was best for me. And what’s best for me is West Virginia.

“It’s a good fit. It’s the most comfortable environment. They run a zone defense, which allows the Mike linebacker to make a lot of plays. They play a mixture of things, 4-3, 5-2, and they want me to play the Mike. It came down to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. Coach (Brent) Pry (former Penn State defensive coordinator now the head coach at Virginia Tech) was a big factor in that.”

Another the determining factor in his choice of West Virginia came with the possibility of playing quickly, along with the type of defense the Mountaineers run and the attention the coaching staff gave him during recruiting. West Virginia finished 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12 Conference last season.

The Mountaineer program does have ties to the area. Last season, Leddie Brown, a Neumann-Goretti standout, led West Virginia in rushing with 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s projected by some NFL draft experts to be a third-day choice.

“I may be able make a fast difference within the program and I like what they allow the middle linebacker to do,” Josiah said. “This is a big load off my mind, because it is one less thing having to worry about my senior year. I have a job to do. I can focus on football and reaching that next level.

“It’s something I wanted to get off my chest. I feel West Virginia is home for me. Now I have to get locked in for next season, and make sure everyone else is locked in. We’re making sure things are together now, instead of later in the season. Jeremiah wears my dad’s No. 54, which is what he wore in the NFL with the Eagles. I’ll get to wear No. 40 (his high school number) at West Virginia. That was my dad’s college number, and the guy who has it now at West Virginia is a senior.

“It’s about being happy and I feel I’ll be happy at West Virginia. I get to focus on football now.”

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has been writing for PhillyVoice since its inception in 2015 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on Twitter here.