More Culture:

January 02, 2026

Jill Scott reveals her first album in 11 years, thanks fans for their patience

'To Whom This May Concern,' which features Tierra Whack, drops Feb. 13. The lead single, 'Beautiful People,' is out now.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Jill Scott
Jill Scott New Album Provided image/Kennedi Carter

Jill Scott is dropping her sixth studio album, 'To Whom It May Concern,' on Feb. 13. The release, her first in more than a decade, features Tierra Whack, JID, Too $hort and Ab-Soul.

Jill Scott has a new album on the way, more than a decade since her last release.

The Grammy-winning singer will debut "To Whom This May Concern" on Friday, Feb. 13. The album will be her first since 2015's "Woman," and sixth studio release overall. Though Scott has not shared a complete tracklist, "To Whom It May Concern" will feature collaborations with rappers Ab-Soul, JID and Too $hort, as well as fellow Philadelphian Tierra Whack.

MORE: Meet Mandy Mango, the second Philly queen to be on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Fans got a preview of the new album Friday through the release of its first single, "Beautiful People." The track opens with a bit of spoken-word chatter before transitioning into a soulful ode to a love that "canceled mountains" and "traversed the seas."


Scott thanked her fans for "your patience and your listening ears" in an Instagram post announcing the new music, signing the message as "Jilly from Philly."

The R&B singer has performed in her hometown several times in recent years, most recently for the Roots Picnic in 2024. She also played two shows at The Met in 2023 as part of her tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1." 

Scott graced the halls of a fictional Philly school, too, through her Season 4 cameo on "Abbott Elementary."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Jill Scott Philadelphia Albums Tierra Whack

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.
Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Officials warn public after coyote injures person in Warwick Township

Coyote Chester County

Winter

'Winter Wonder' turns Longwood Gardens into a colorful indoor escape this winter

Indoor Gardens during Winter Wonder

Prevention

Inside the FDA's vaccine uproar and the push to overhaul the U.S. immunization system

FDA Vaccine Policy

TV

Meet Mandy Mango, the second Philly queen on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Mandy Mango RuPaul's Drag Race

Festivals

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival brings unlimited tastings in January

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved