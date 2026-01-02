Jill Scott reveals her first album in 11 years, thanks fans for their patience

Jill Scott has a new album on the way, more than a decade since her last release.

The Grammy-winning singer will debut "To Whom This May Concern" on Friday, Feb. 13. The album will be her first since 2015's "Woman," and sixth studio release overall. Though Scott has not shared a complete tracklist, "To Whom It May Concern" will feature collaborations with rappers Ab-Soul, JID and Too $hort, as well as fellow Philadelphian Tierra Whack.

Fans got a preview of the new album Friday through the release of its first single, "Beautiful People." The track opens with a bit of spoken-word chatter before transitioning into a soulful ode to a love that "canceled mountains" and "traversed the seas."

Scott thanked her fans for "your patience and your listening ears" in an Instagram post announcing the new music, signing the message as "Jilly from Philly."

The R&B singer has performed in her hometown several times in recent years, most recently for the Roots Picnic in 2024. She also played two shows at The Met in 2023 as part of her tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1."

Scott graced the halls of a fictional Philly school, too, through her Season 4 cameo on "Abbott Elementary."

