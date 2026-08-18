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August 18, 2026

Jim Thorpe Fine Art Festival to debut in the Poconos this weekend

The free Aug. 22-23 event will bring artwork, handmade crafts, music and food to a scenic park in the historic mountain town.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Art
Jim Thorpe Aerial View Provided Courtesy/Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency

Jim Thorpe sits along the Lehigh River amid the Pocono Mountains. The town’s first Fine Art Festival will bring artwork, handmade crafts, music and food to Kemmerer Park on Aug. 22-23.

A new outdoor arts festival is coming to Jim Thorpe, the historic mountain town in Carbon County known for its Victorian architecture, scenic railway and surrounding Pocono landscapes.

The inaugural Jim Thorpe Fine Art Festival will take place at Kemmerer Park on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free, and the festival will be held rain or shine.

Artists and vendors will display paintings, photography, ceramics, glasswork, woodwork, fiber art, mixed-media pieces and handmade crafts. The two-day festival also will include live music and food vendors.

Kemmerer Park sits along Packer Hill Road across from the Harry Packer Mansion and within walking distance of the shops, restaurants and attractions in the town’s historic district. 

Jim Thorpe Fine Art Festival

Aug. 22-23 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Kemmerer Park
Packer Hill Road
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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