Jim Thorpe Fine Art Festival to debut in the Poconos this weekend

A new outdoor arts festival is coming to Jim Thorpe, the historic mountain town in Carbon County known for its Victorian architecture, scenic railway and surrounding Pocono landscapes.

The inaugural Jim Thorpe Fine Art Festival will take place at Kemmerer Park on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free, and the festival will be held rain or shine.

Artists and vendors will display paintings, photography, ceramics, glasswork, woodwork, fiber art, mixed-media pieces and handmade crafts. The two-day festival also will include live music and food vendors.

Kemmerer Park sits along Packer Hill Road across from the Harry Packer Mansion and within walking distance of the shops, restaurants and attractions in the town’s historic district.

Aug. 22-23 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kemmerer Park

Packer Hill Road

Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Free to attend



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