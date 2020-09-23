Philly native, WWE legend Joe Laurinaitis dies at 60

Wrestling legend and Philadelphia native Joe Laurinatis, better known as Road Warrior Animal from the Legion of Doom tag team, has died at 60 years old, his family and WWE said Wednesday morning.

Laurinaitis' wresting career spanned decades, but he was best known for his work alongside partner Mike "Road Warrior Hawk" Hegstrand, who died at the age of 46 in 2003.

The tag-team duo had stints in both WWE and WCW, and during their heydey in the 1990s, won titles in 1991 and 1997. They embraced a raw, physical style of style wrestling and stood out for their face paint and shoulder spikes. Animal captured a third tag team title in 2006 when he partnered with Heidenreich.