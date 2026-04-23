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April 23, 2026

Joel Embiid listed doubtful for Sixers-Celtics on Friday; full injury reports ahead of Game 3

Just 15 days after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, Joel Embiid may step onto the floor for a playoff game.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.23.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid was a partial participant in the Sixers' Thursday practice.

Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is doubtful for Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Philadelphia on Friday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:

Embiid, two weeks to the day of his emergency appendectomy, was a partial participant in the Sixers' practice on Thursday. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse described it as a lighter day in terms of on-court work, but the Sixers' official updated report said Embiid was back to doing on-court work, with the implication being he was involved in at least a portion of what the Sixers did from a physical perspective.

Meanwhile, Boston's injury report is clean:

After being blown out and uncompetitive in a Game 1 loss at TD Garden, the Sixers pulled off a resilient win in Boston in Game 2 on Tuesday night, with VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey powering a stellar effort to notch a 1-1 series tie.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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