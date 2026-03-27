Tyrese Maxey questionable to return for Sixers-Hornets on Saturday; Joel Embiid not listed on injury report

Tyrese Maxey (right finger tendon strain) is questionable to return for the Sixers' road contest on Saturday evening against the Charlotte Hornets, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday. Maxey, who was ruled out for at least three weeks on March 10, would be coming back ahead of schedule with the two most important games left on the Sixers' schedule coming up:

Embiid, not listed on the report at all, returned from a 13-game absence caused by the injury on Wednesday night, effortlessly dominating the Chicago Bulls in tandem with Paul George, who came back from a 25-game suspension. Embiid said after the game that he is still in considerable pain, but his excellent return indicated he is capable of playing through the pain.

After an eventful practice, Kelly Oubre Jr., who has been sidelined for just over two weeks due to a left elbow sprain, said he expected to return to action on Saturday.

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