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March 19, 2026

Joel Embiid ruled out for Sixers-Kings on Thursday

Joel Embiid appears to be nearing a return, but his right oblique strain will hold him out for at least one more game.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 3.19.26 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Joel Embiid has not played since Feb 28.

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) has been downgraded to out for the Sixers' road contest against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Embiid, who has not played in the month of March after suffering the oblique injury on Feb. 28, will miss his 11th consecutive game. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse expressed hope before the Sixers' three-game Western Conference road trip that Embiid could suit up before the swing comes to an end. Embiid was initially listed as doubtful for Thursday's game, the first time this month he had been listed as anything other than out. But on Thursday afternoon, the Sixers ruled him out again.

Embiid's next opportunity to play will come on Saturday night when the Sixers face the Utah Jazz.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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