More Events:

May 21, 2026

John Summit will bring ‘CTRL ESCAPE’ tour to Philly

The electronic music producer and DJ will perform at Liacouras Center on Nov. 27.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Music
johnsummit.png Photo Credit/Baeth

John Summit will perform at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 27 during his “CTRL ESCAPE” arena tour.

John Summit will stop in Philadelphia this fall as part of his "CTRL ESCAPE" arena tour.

The DJ and producer is scheduled to perform at Liacouras Center on Friday, Nov. 27. The tour includes shows in cities including Chicago, Boston, Miami, Brooklyn and Toronto.

Summit is known for songs including “Where You Are,” “Human” and “Go Back,” and has headlined major festivals including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

Organizers say the tour will feature new visuals and production tied to Summit’s latest album, “CTRL ESCAPE.”

Artist presales begin Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Additional presales are scheduled for May 28, with general ticket sales opening Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

John Summit's "CTRL ESCAPE" Tour

Friday, Nov. 27
Liacouras Center
1776 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19121

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Music Philadelphia Liacouras Center

Featured

May in NJ Visit NJ

Best things to do all around NJ in May
Limited - Free Library Spanish

8 ways to learn a new language with the Free Library

Just In

Must Read

Business

Black Sheep Pub in Rittenhouse vows to 'come back even stronger' from fire

Black Sheep Fire

Sponsored

Philly businesses navigate rising costs

DO NOT USE istockphoto-1405388381-1024x1024.jpg

Health News

Jefferson Methodist Hospital closed indefinitely after power outage forces evacuation

Methodist Hospital evacuation

Food & Drink

Love & Honey Fried Chicken to open location in Zagar-mosaicked space

Love & Honey Passyunk

Pride

Free Pride-themed salsa night returns to FDR Park on June 5

Bailar en FDR

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved