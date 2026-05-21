John Summit will bring ‘CTRL ESCAPE’ tour to Philly

John Summit will stop in Philadelphia this fall as part of his "CTRL ESCAPE" arena tour.

The DJ and producer is scheduled to perform at Liacouras Center on Friday, Nov. 27. The tour includes shows in cities including Chicago, Boston, Miami, Brooklyn and Toronto.

Summit is known for songs including “Where You Are,” “Human” and “Go Back,” and has headlined major festivals including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

Organizers say the tour will feature new visuals and production tied to Summit’s latest album, “CTRL ESCAPE.”

Artist presales begin Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Additional presales are scheduled for May 28, with general ticket sales opening Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

Liacouras Center

1776 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.