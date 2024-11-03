Kamala Harris' Philly campaign event Monday to feature Lady Gaga, Oprah

Kamala Harris' campaign has revealed the musical performers and guest speakers that will be present at a free concert Monday evening outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Performers will include Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, DJ Cassidy, Freeway and Just Blaze, the Harris campaign announced. The event will also feature guest speakers such as Oprah, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fat Joe. Harris is scheduled to attend.

During Monday's event, Harris will make her last appeal to voters in Pennsylvania, which remains an important swing state in Tuesday's presidential election between Harris and Donald Trump. The concert runs from 5 to 10 p.m., and several road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect. The campaign event is free, but attendees must register on the PA Dems' website.

The city will be Harris's final campaign stop after visits elsewhere in Pennsylvania on Monday. She will start the day in Allentown, and travel to Pittsburgh — where her rally will feature singers Katy Perry and Andra Day — before arriving in Philly.

Monday's event in Philly will be the latest concert in the city held to rally support for Harris. Last week, Bruce Springsteen and John Legend performed during a Harris campaign event at Temple University's Liacouras Center. Former President Barack Obama also spoke at the event.



Also on Monday, Trump will hold rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh. Then the former president will end his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday night. He also held the final events of his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs in Grand Rapids.



The events on Monday will wrap up a packed stretch of swing state appearances for both candidates. On Saturday, Harris also took a surprise detour from the campaign trail to New York City to appear in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open alongside comedian Maya Rudolph, who impersonates her on the show.