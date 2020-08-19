More Sports:

August 19, 2020

Kawhi Leonard's signature New Balance shoe takes cold-blooded dig at Sixers

'4 Bounces' is a dark reminder to Philly fans of the former Raptors player's series-clinching shot in 2019 playoffs

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Kawhi Leonard 4 Bounces Source/New Balance

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will release his '4 Bounces' signature New Balance shoe on Aug. 20. The design references his buzzer-beating shot over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals, which helped lead the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to get back on track Wednesday night by evening their first round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

The last thing Sixers fans need right now is a reminder of playoff despair, but it's becoming clearer by the day that last season's miserable Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors was as monumentally bad as it felt.

Even though Kawhi Leonard is now with the Los Angeles Clippers, his personality evidently is so wrapped up in his buzzer-beating shot against Philadelphia that he decided to brand himself around that painful moment in Sixers history.

Yes, Leonard's first signature sneaker with New Balance is called, "4 Bounces."

They even made a video that mercifully blurred out Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid chasing Leonard down. 

In case you were wondering, this product wasn't just the work of a remote marketing team. In an interview with Fast Company, New Balance global director of consumer marketing Pat Cassidy explained that Leonard was heavily involved in the design process. 

“To his credit, Kawhi is hyper-involved on a daily basis,” Cassidy said. “The stuff you’re going to see from the Four Bounces marketing, Kawhi’s fingerprints are all over it. Same with the shoe design. Our partnerships work best when that’s how it is.”

On the bright side, it helps to buy into the idea that the Game 7 loss was one of those formative playoff moments that will drive Simmons and Embiid to another level through the rest of their careers. We can only hope it doesn't haunt them forever. 

In any case, Joel Embiid's new Under Armour sneaker is much cooler, so there's that. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Playoffs Kawhi Leonard

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carter Hart is Philly sports' MVP right now and it's not even close
Carter-Hart-Flyers_081820_USAT

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Eagles

Could Miles Sanders injury lead to Eagles finally bringing in a veteran backup at running back?
Miles-Sanders_082020_AP

Movies

'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer
limited - The Binge on Hulu

Fitness

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square
Franklin Square

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved