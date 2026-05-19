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May 19, 2026

Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade returns May 25

The Chester County tradition will feature marching bands, veterans groups and patriotic displays ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parades Memorial Day
Marching in Parade Kennett Square Photo Credit/Moonloop Photography

The Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade will return Monday, May 25, in downtown Kennett Square.

The Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade will return Monday, May 25, bringing marching bands, veterans groups and community organizations to downtown Kennett Square.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Kennett High School and will travel through town. Pollock Music vocal students will perform the national anthem at State and Union streets.

This year’s parade will include the Bushwackers Drum & Bugle Corps, the Dixie Demons alumni band, the Lenape Brass Ensemble, historical car clubs and living history groups. Organizers also will provide live announcements in English and Spanish along the parade route.

Patriotic decorations will line downtown Kennett Square ahead of the holiday, including a 25-foot American flag that will be installed near the clock tower at State and Union streets as the community prepares for America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations.

Free parking will be available at the Borough parking garage on East Linden Street. Street closures begin at 9 a.m.

Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.
Downtown Kennett Square
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Parades Memorial Day Kennett Square America250

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