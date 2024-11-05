Kevin Bacon to star in 'Family Movie' with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and their 2 kids

Actor Kevin Bacon and his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, are set to co-star in a film called "Family Movie," which takes the title quite literally.

The horror-comedy also features the couple's children, Travis and Sosie Bacon. The family will portray an eclectic, filmmaking family shooting a low-budget slasher film, Variety reported. To keep the comically chaotic production going, the fictional family works to cover up a murder after a body turns up on their set.

Kevin Bacon, a Philadelphia native, and Sedgwick are directing the movie, too. And their entire family is producing it under Kevin's Mixed Breed Films label alongside producer Norman Golightly at Dark Castle Entertainment. Dan Beers ("Premature") wrote the screenplay.

"There may not be a more compelling Hollywood family than the Bacons," Golightly told Variety. "We can't wait to bring their unique dynamic to the screen and then wildly turn it on its head for audiences."

Bacon and Sedgwick previously have directed films, but never together. Bacon directed "Losing Chase," which stars Sedgwick, and "Loverboy," which stars Bacon, Sedgwick and their two children.

Sedgwick directed "Story of a Girl" and "Space Oddity," which both feature Bacon. Sosie and Travis Bacon also have filmmaking credits, with Sosie directing the short film "What We Got Wrong" and Travis co-writing and co-starring in "Keep Coming Back."

The production's timeline has not been announced, but audiences will get to see Bacon and Sedgwick on screen together soon, because they wrapping filming on the movie "Connescence" earlier this year. "Connescence" will be the first time they appear on screen together since the 2004 films "Cavedweller" and "The Woodsman."