Kevin Hart teaming up with BET to bring back 'Comic View'

Kevin Hart is celebrating his 44th birthday this weekend only how he could, with four days jam-packed with entertainment featuring stand-up comedy.

As a part of Hartbeat Weekend from July 6 through July 9 in Las Vegas, Hart's entertainment company teamed up with BET and Paramount to film the collection of comedy and bring back "Comic View," which last aired on the network in 2014.

Hart hosted the show in 2008.

"I'm thrilled to partner with BET for the return of 'Comic View' as part of Hartbeat Weekend, making this can't-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture," Hart said in a statement.



Hosted by comedy legend Mike Epps, Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, and rapper Tip "T.I." Harris will perform this weekend, Variety reported.

"We're excited to partner with Hartbeat to bring back our culturally iconic franchise 'ComicView' during Hartbeat Weekend," BET CEO and President Scott Mills said.



From 1992 until 2008, "Comic View" aired twice a week on BET and launched the careers of acts such as Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley.

After a hiatus, the show was relaunched in 2014, airing episodes from May until December of that year.

"Over 30 years ago, 'ComicView' set the footprint for stand-up specials and launched the careers of some of today's mega-comedy stars. We can't wait to see this new group of talented and rising comedians. We are so proud to work with this all-star production team, including Mike Epps and the impressive roster of talent that will bring you the best comedy you'll see all year long."



Other entertainment during Hartbeat Weekend includes musical performances from Ludacris, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, PartyNextDoor, and Kaskade. Hart is also set to perform his own comedy set.

There will also be live recordings of podcasts from Hartbeat's SiriusXM channel Laugh Out Loud Radio, including "Straight From the Hart."

Hartbeat Weekend comes after the debut of Hart's newest stand-up comedy special, "Reality Check," which debuted on NBC's Peacock streaming service Thursday.

The new episodes of "Comic View" will air on BET later this year.