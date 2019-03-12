More Health:

March 12, 2019

The keys to getting in shape for women in their 30s and 40s

Experts share tips to kickstart a fitness regimen after a long layoff

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Fitness
Women_Getting_In_Shape_30s_40s FitNish Media/Unsplash.com

For many Americans, life gets busier as they hit the latter stages of early adulthood.

People start families, add parental responsibilities. Meanwhile, their careers continue to advance. Eventually, they are hauling their children from soccer game to dance recital and other commitments.

Finding the time – not to mention the ambition – to exercise can be challenging for both men and women.

Seeking tips for women in their 30s and 40s, PhillyVoice spoke with a pair of Philadelphia-based personal trainers, a sports medicine physician and a dietitian. Collectively, they offered some simple advice to women looking to begin exercising again after a long layoff.

To start, they suggested developing a game plan.

"I think the goal is to write something down and have something help you stay consistent," said Dr. Ryan Schreiter, a Temple University Health Care sports medicine specialist. "Because you will see the benefits of it."

Because it can be difficult to maintain consistency and establish new habits, they suggested finding a friend and picking a workout regimen that will be enjoyable, whether that is yoga, strength training or jogging.

Or maybe it's something completely different.

"Give yourself some time to find something that you enjoy doing," said Jayel Lewis, a certified personal trainer at Fitler Club in Center City. "It doesn't have to be something that you dread. It should be something that you're looking forward to.

"Try to do something on your own and then try to do something with someone else so that it's not only a fitness component, but ... a social component as well."

AEROBIC + RESISTANCE

The American Heart Association recommends adults exercise at least 150 minutes each week, including at least 20 minutes of vigorous exercise three times each week. But ramping up workouts too quickly can cause injuries and other problems.

Instead, Robyn Weisman, a certified personal trainer, suggested women begin exercising two or three times a week and gradually increase the frequency.

"A lot of people overtrain in the beginning especially," Weisman said. "Starting out, they're really excited and they want to get back into it. But you need to realize your body is recovering.

"Sleep is very important. That's one of the best recovery things you can do for your body – getting enough sleep. Especially as you get in your 30s and up, your body isn't going to recover" as quickly.

Schreiter and the trainers recommended a combination of cardiovascular workouts – aerobic exercises like running, cycling or swimming – and resistance training – pushups, air squats and body weight exercises.

"A lot of times, it has nothing to do with hunger. If you're trying to make diet and lifestyle changes, be aware of the way food plays a role in your life." – Josephine Raum, bariatric dietitian, Cooper University Health Care

Weisman suggested that an indoor rowing machine is a great workout that creates less stress on the joints and helps with posture. She added that elliptical workouts, yoga and tai chi also are beneficial.

"Stretching is amazing," Weisman added. "I do sessions just with stretching. It helps to elongate the muscles."

It is important, Schreiter stressed, that women do strength training on top of cardiovascular exercises, especially as they approach menopause, which typically occurs sometime during their late 40s or early 50s. As estrogen levels drop, that exercise combination will help decrease body fat and strengthen bones.

"From a hormonal standpoint, that will affect their ability to stay consistent and see consistent muscle gains or cardiovascular gains," he said.

Additionally, women need to make sure their diets include sufficient levels of iron and calcium, said Josephine Raum, a bariatric dietitian at Cooper University Health Care.

Due to their menstrual cycles, women are more vulnerable to low iron levels than men, Raum said. Iron is needed to transport oxygen throughout the body. With insufficient iron levels, the body cannot create enough healthy oxygen-carrying red blood cells.

"If you're doing a vegetarian source of iron, like beans or tofu, you want to put something like broccoli or bell peppers with it," Raum said. The Vitamin C in those vegetables will help the body better absorb the iron.

Calcium is needed to prevent bone loss.

03122019_weight_training_gymPhoto by Bruce Mars/from Pexels

Women should do strength training on top of cardiovascular exercises, especially as they approach menopause, according to Dr. Ryan Schreiter, a Temple University Health Care sports medicine specialist. As estrogen levels drop, that exercise combination will help to decrease body fat and strengthen bones.

'YOU HAVE TO HAVE A BASELINE'

"Working out, especially weight training, is fantastic for keeping your body mass," Raum said. "We really promote that, especially for women, because it really helps stimulate your bone growth. Your bones are regenerating all the time, creating new little cells."

Raum suggested people eat 10-15 grams of protein within 30 minutes of working out, mixing it with carbohydrates. The carbs will replenish lost energy, ensuring the proteins are used to rebuild the muscles.

But she cautioned people against eating too many carbs, noting they leave you feeling hungry and are high in calories. She also encouraged people to be mindful of the times they're eating – and the reasons they're eating.

"A lot of times, it has nothing to do with hunger," Raum said. "If you're trying to make diet and lifestyle changes, be aware of the way food plays a role in your life."

Tracking calories for a week can help people identify the areas in their diets that need intervention, Raum said.

"Just try to start getting your meal frequency down and track to see what your calories are," Raum said. "I wouldn't try to change everything at once, because it can be very overwhelming. But you have to have a baseline."

Additionally, Schreiter stressed the importance of women making annual appointments with their primary care physicians and taking preventative measures, including blood work and various screenings.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Fitness Philadelphia Running Diet Cycling Weight Loss Nutrition Weightlifting Yoga Swimming Exercise Cardiovascular Aerobics

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved