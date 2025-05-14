King of Prussia home designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra hits market for $2.5 million

A midcentury modern home in King of Prussia, one of only a handful in Pennsylvania designed by Austrian American architect Richard Neutra, is on the market for $2.5 million in a rare listing of one of his East Coast properties.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 301 Hughes Road — about a 10-minute drive from the King of Prussia Mall — sits on a wooded hillside that embodies the style's seamless connection to nature. Neutra, who briefly worked under Frank Lloyd Wright after immigrating to the United States in the 1920s, is best known for pioneering the use of clean lines and geometric forms at hundreds of homes he designed in Southern California during his decades-long career.

"He's just so iconic for midcentury design and highly regarded internationally," listing agent Marion Dinofa said. "He had this idea that architecture affects one's well-being. If you're constantly exposed to nature and natural light — and this living room is like a big glass box — you could be in your house doing your thing but visually you are in nature. ... It's all designed to draw the eye to the outside."

The low-slung home, located on a 2-acre property in King of Prussia's Gulph Mills neighborhood, was completed in 1963 as a commission for abstract painter Sarah Coveney-Evans and her family. Neutra worked on the property with frequent East Coast collaborator Thaddeus Longstreth, who designed homes and public sites in the Philadelphia area. Longstreth completed additional phases of the property after Neutra's death in 1970, including a studio for Coveney-Evans.

Provided Image/Thomas Duncan The studio of the Richard Neutra-designed home has a Malm fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

"During that era, that was a thing midcentury architects tended to do — to build as people could afford it," Dinofa said.

The highlight of the one-floor residence is its floor-to-ceiling glass wall in the living room overlooking the surrounding woods. The room's ceiling features tongue-in-groove California cedar wood that extends to the eaves outside, where Neutra had lights scattered among the trees to prevent the glass from becoming a black mirror at night. Neutra carefully selected the site on Hughes Road to situate the home behind a ridge that blocks out surrounding noise from busy streets.

Provided Image/Thomas Duncan The living room of the midcentury modern home features floor-to-ceiling glass windows that look out at the surrounding woods.

Provided Image/Thomas Duncan Richard Neutra's bedroom designs, like most of the rooms at his properties, emphasized welcoming natural light.

Coveney-Evans sold the home to its current owners for $880,000 in 2013. The property has since undergone some interior renovations, but it maintains Neutra and Longstreth's original designs.

"These houses really don't turn over very often. It's an opportunity, for sure," Dinofa said. "If someone wants to live in a Neutra design on the East Coast, there are only so many options. They don't come on the market that often."

Provided Image/Thomas Duncan

Provided Image/Thomas Duncan The deck at the King of Prussia home looks out at the surrounding woods on the 2-acre property.

Neutra designed six homes in the Philadelphia area during his career. In East Falls, the home he designed in 1958 for sculptor Kenneth Hassrick last sold in 2017 for $1.96 million. His Pitcairn House in Bryn Athyn sold the same year for $2 million, and a Neutra-designed home in Jeffersonville sold for $630,000 in 2019. Another of Neutra's homes in Glenside sold for $440,000 in 2014, and an estate he designed in Gladwyne was last listed off-market for $4.5 million in 2022 but remains with the heirs of its original owners.

"Anything that's this unique is very hard to comp," Dinofa said of the home in King of Prussia. "When I'm pricing it, it's almost like pricing a piece of art, but we also have to take the local market into consideration."

Dinofa specializes in listing architecturally unique properties, including many of the homes she curates on her Philadwellphia website that allows buyers to search by style and design. She said her passion is midcentury modern homes, which she sees as timeless testaments to the sleek and practical aesthetics of their era.

"I don't think this style will ever go out of vogue," Dinofa said.