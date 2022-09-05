More Health:

September 05, 2022

Kolan brand children's sandals sold on Amazon recalled over lead concerns

The brown and gold Otter MOMO sandals were sold between March and April 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Kolan children's shoes recall Amazon lead Courtesy of/United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Kolan brand "Otter MOMO" children's sandals, sold exclusively on Amazon between March and April of 2022, have been recalled due to lead concerns, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Children's sandals sold this spring have been recalled due to the presence of lead.

The affected shoes are Kolan brand Otter MOMO, sold exclusively on Amazon between March and April of 2022, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MORE: Drug cartels are using 'rainbow fentanyl' to target young Americans, DEA warns

The report issued Sept. 1 notes the inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead exceeding the federal lead content ban.

Exposure to high levels of lead can cause adverse health issues such as anemia, weakness, kidney damage and brain damage. It is toxic if ingested by young children.

The affected sandals sold were brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723). They were available in children's sizes 6 to 12. "Otter MOMO" is printed on the inside of the shoe, and the model, size and batch number #LIANG2201 are printed on the inside of the heel straps.

No injuries or incidents involving the contaminated shoes have yet been reported.

Consumers in possession of the recalled sandals should stop using them immediately and will receive a full refund from Kolan. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Children Lead Amazon Shoes Recall Lead Poisoning

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pennsylvania must return weapons to parents of Eric Frein, man convicted in deadly trooper ambush
Eric Frein Pennsylvania Troopers

Entertainment

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Adult Health

Common steroid treatments for asthma, allergies may cause cognitive decline, study finds
Glucocorticoids Brain Decline

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What's the worst season opener ever?
Chip-Kelly-Eagles

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023
Bagels and Co expansion Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants
Negroni Week Philadelphia Rex at The Royal

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved