Kolan brand children's sandals sold on Amazon recalled over lead concerns

Children's sandals sold this spring have been recalled due to the presence of lead.

The affected shoes are Kolan brand Otter MOMO, sold exclusively on Amazon between March and April of 2022, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The report issued Sept. 1 notes the inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead exceeding the federal lead content ban.

Exposure to high levels of lead can cause adverse health issues such as anemia, weakness, kidney damage and brain damage. It is toxic if ingested by young children.

The affected sandals sold were brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723). They were available in children's sizes 6 to 12. "Otter MOMO" is printed on the inside of the shoe, and the model, size and batch number #LIANG2201 are printed on the inside of the heel straps.

No injuries or incidents involving the contaminated shoes have yet been reported.



Consumers in possession of the recalled sandals should stop using them immediately and will receive a full refund from Kolan. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.